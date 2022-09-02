Once again, we are back with another edition of the NBA 2k series that has been in circulation for over 20 years now. NBA 2K23 is shaping up to be a return to form for the series and is set to release on Sept. 9. The game is going to be a great choice as always to find a great basketball sim to play to pass the time. This game brings a lot of new features like the Jordan Challenge, the revamped Franchise Mode, a new MyCareer campaign, and creating your own new character in the newly featured The City. NBA 2K23 is going to give you lots of options to choose from when picking out what edition of the game you want to play. Not only do they offer differing rewards, but they also give you unique covers that you will want to choose over others. Here are all NBA 2K23 editions and pre-order bonuses explained.

All 2K23 Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses

You can pre-order the games through a retailer like GameStop or Best Buy, or you can do so through the official 2K website. Here are all the editions and their pre-order bonuses:

NBA 2K23 Standard Edition

The Standard edition comes with a $60 price tag or a $70 bump if you are jumping to the current generation of consoles. The cover athlete is the Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Here is everything you get for pre-ordering this edition:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTeam Points

10 MyTeam Promo Packs (delivered one a week)

A Boost for each MyCareer Skill type

A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type

Devin Booker MyPlayer Jersey

95 Rated Devin Booker MyTeam Free Agent Card

NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition jumps to $80, but it does not come with a box. The key art for this game is also Devin Booker in another pose. Here is everything you get for pre-ordering this game:

All the pre-order content from the Standard Edition is included

MyTeam

10K MyTeam Points

10 MyTeam Tokens

23 MyTeam Promo Packs: Receive 10 when you first launch the game, plus an

Amethyst topper pack, then receive two per week for six weeks

Sapphire Devin Booker and Ruby Michael Jordan MyTeam Cards

One Free Agent Option Pack

One Diamond Jordan Shoe

One Ruby Coach Card Pack

MyCareer

10 Boosts for each MyCareer Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

One two-hr Double XP Coin

Four Cover Star T-Shirts

One Backpack and Arm Sleeves

One custom-designed Cover Star Skateboard

NBA 2K23 Championship Edition

The Championship Edition features Michael Jordan’s jersey rather than a player. This edition is $100 but gives even more content:

All the pre-order content from the Standard Edition is included

12-month NBA League Pass Subscription

100K Virtual Currency

MyTeam

10% XP Boost on MyTeam Season Progression

10K MyTeam Points

10 MyTeam Tokens

23 MyTeam Promo Packs: Receive 10 when you first launch the game, plus an

Amethyst topper pack, then receive two per week for six weeks.

Sapphire Devin Booker and Ruby Michael Jordan MyTeam Cards

One Free Agent Option Pack

One Diamond Jordan Shoe

One Ruby Coach Card Pack

MyCareer

10% XP Boost on MyCareer Season Progression

Michael Jordan-themed Go-Kart

10 Boosts for each MyCareer Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

One two-hr Double XP Coin

Four Cover Star T-Shirts

One Backpack and Arm Sleeves

One Custom-designed Cover Star Skateboard

NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition

The legend himself, Michael Jordan, dawns the cover of one of the most expensive versions of the game ever. This massive bundle is, in total, $150. Here is a breakdown of what you get for spending that much:

All the pre-order content from the Standard Edition is included

100K Virtual Currency

MyTeam

10K MyTeam Points

10 MyTeam Tokens

23 MyTeam Promo Packs: Receive 10 when you first launch the game, plus an

Amethyst topper pack, then receive two per week for six weeks

Sapphire Devin Booker and Ruby Michael Jordan MyTEAM Cards

One Free Agent Option Pack

One Diamond Jordan Shoe

One Ruby Coach Card Pack

MyCareer

10 Boosts for each MyCareer Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

One two-hr Double XP Coin

Four Cover Star T-Shirts

One Backpack and Arm Sleeves

Custom-designed Cover Star Skateboard

NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition

This edition will cost the same as the standard version but is only available for current generation consoles which costs $70. This year the star cover athletes are Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi from the Seattle Storm and the Phoenix Mercury. Here is what is bundled into this version:

All the pre-order content from the Standard Edition is included

One Sue Bird Jersey in The W and in MyCareer

One Diana Taurasi Jersey in The W and in MyCareer

NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition

This cover art is a first for the 2K series. There has never been someone on the cover of an NBA 2K game that was not an NBA or WNBA player. Rapper J. Cole, who also plays professional basketball for the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, dawns the cover of this special edition. Not much is known about this edition, other than it is only available at GameStop stores. According to NBA.com, “The ‘Dreamer Edition’ will be available exclusively at GameStop in the U.S. and Canada.”

These are all NBA 2K23 editions and pre-order bonuses explained.

NBA 2K23 will release on Sept. 9 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.