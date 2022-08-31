NBA 2K23: Is the Championship Edition Worth It?

If you’re ready to get into the most detailed digital Basketball game on the market, NBA 2K23 is right around the corner to fulfill your every need. Featuring some of the most impressive-looking character models on the market, alongside the greatest on-court gameplay around, you’ll be able ready to showcase your skills very soon!

However, with so many different editions of this game, you may need to find out which is the correct version for you. With the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition, you’ll get exclusive access to quite a few different things, so let’s take a look at what is included, and if this is the version you’ll need for your console of choice. Is it a game-winner, or a loser?

NBA 2K23 Championship Edition – What Is Included With This Version?

With the newest title in this storied franchise coming out, you’ll be able to take it to the court with your favorite players, but some editions of the games may reign supreme over their counterparts. The Championship Edition comes with plenty of extras, but is it enough to warrant its steep purchase price?

The NBA 2K23 Championship Edition includes:

NBA 2K23 for Xbox One

NBA 2K23 for Xbox Series X|S

100,000 Virtual Currency

10,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

Sapphire Devin Booker and Ruby Michael Jordan MyTEAM Cards

23 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch plus an Amethyst topper pack, then 2 per week for 6 weeks)

Free Agent Option MyTEAM Pack

Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

Ruby Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

4 Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

One 2-Hr Double XP Coin

MJ Themed Go-Kart

10% XP Boost on MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season Progression

12-Month NBA League Pass subscription

And for those who pre-order the game will also receive these excellent bonuses, as well:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week)

A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type

A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type

Devin Booker MyPLAYER Jersey

95 Rated Devin Booker MyTEAM Free Agent Card

For those that are into the MyTeam mode, as well as the MyCareer, these objects may be the best things you’ve ever seen. The option to get plenty of exclusive items that you’ll be able to flex on other players may make this an instant purchase, whereas those that are just ready to get into a game of basketball might find this all unneeded. At the price of $149.99, this is going to be one for those that love the sport more than anything else, so make sure that these are worth the extra cash for you!

NBA 2K23 will be available on September 9th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.