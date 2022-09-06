Is the NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition Worth It? Everything Included in the J Cole Version Explained

NBA 2K23 will have a special Dreamer Edition featuring artist J. Cole as the cover athlete, but how does this special edition compare to the countless other versions of the game for sale? Special editions are nothing new for the NBA 2K franchise, but this is a unique version with special cover art that can only be obtained from a select retailer. If you’ve already pre-ordered your copy of NBA 2K23, you may want to reconsider. Here’s everything you need to know about the J. Cole Dreamer Edition of NBA 2K23.

Is the NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition Worth It?

2K has been quiet regarding the pricing and details for the Dreamer Edition of the game, and that’s likely because it doesn’t have much more to offer other than its unique cover art. The Dreamer Edition of NBA 2K23 is exclusively available at GameStop stores in the United States and Canada, and it’s because specific details have yet to be revealed so close to launch, this special edition is likely just a variant cover of the standard edition available for GameStop customers.

Introducing @JColeNC as our #NBA2K23 DREAMER Edition Cover Athlete ☁️ Coming this Fall pic.twitter.com/OgtaMV735f — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 1, 2022

There are multiple special editions of NBA 2K23, and each of them is listed below along with their prices.

Standard Edition: $60/$70

Dreamer Edition: $70

WNBA Edition: $70

Digital Deluxe Edition: $80

Championship Edition: $100

Michael Jordan Edition: $150

Because the Dreamer Edition is only available for the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game, it can be assumed that the price tag will mirror the cost of the next-gen standard edition. At the end of the day, it looks like the Dreamer Edition is just the standard version of the game with different cover art featuring J. Cole that you can only get at GameStop. It doesn’t contain any additional bonuses or VC.

While it’s disappointing that the Dreamer Edition of the game doesn’t come with any major bonuses, J. Cole fans still have plenty to look forward to in NBA 2K23. Not only is J. Cole featured on the game’s soundtrack along with other major artists like Rich Brian, Ski Mask the Slump God, Drake, Jack Harlow, and more, but he is also featured in the game’s MyCAREER storyline where players can befriend him.

NBA 2K23 will be released on September 9 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.