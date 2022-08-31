Are you wondering if you can play NBA 2K23 early? The game will release on September 9th, but that has not stopped the NBA 2K community from digging around the internet to find a way to get their hands on the next installment of the NBA 2K franchise. Luckily for fans of the franchise, there is a way for them to get a chance to play the game a day before the official release. Many NBA 2K veterans are aware of this small method to get ahead of the competition, so do not be surprised if you have done it before.

How to Play NBA 2K23 Early

Unfortunately, NBA 2K23 does not have an early access period like other sports titles. Many other games allow players to get access to the game when buying one of the many premium editions the developers offer. There is an old method many players have used to play the previous NBA 2K title before its official release date, so if you want to play NBA 2K23 early, you will need to follow the next steps, so make sure you do everything we detail in this article:

Xbox Players

Go to the settings tab.

Click on the System options, and change the console’s location to New Zealand.

Reset your Xbox console.

These are the steps many Xbox players followed to get access to the title early, so make sure you follow them if you want to get as much advantage as you can in their hours. PlayStation users will need to do a couple of things differently, but they are rather easy.

Playstation users will have it a lot easier, they will need to make a new PSN account with the New Zealand region. Players will also need to have the game pre-ordered in their main account, on top of having console sharing and offline playback activated in the settings.

NBA 2K23 will be available on September 9th on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more information about NBA 2K23, go to the official NBA 2K Twitter page.