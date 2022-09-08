How to Fix MyNBA2K23 App Not Working: “Failed to Log in to 2K Sports” Error Solution and Other Fixes

NBA 2K23 is here and the MyNBA2K23 app has a “Failed to Log In to 2K Sports” error. Naturally, there will be errors and bugs to iron out in NBA 2K23 is a brand new game, but even the app is seeing issues. If you want to use your face scan in NBA 2K23, here is how to fix the “Failed to Log in to 2K Sports” error in the MyNBA2K23 app.

How to Fix the MyNBA2K23 App Error

In order to use the MyNBA2K23 app with NBA 2K23, you need to link your preferred platform with the app. Whether you use PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, or Nintendo, you need to link your account in order to use the face scan in NBA 2K23.

When you choose to link your platform with the MyNBA2K23 app, you’ll receive a “Failed to Log in to 2K Sports” error on the third step. You will need an active NBA 2K23 save on the platform you have selected, but even after that, the error may occur.

Sadly, there is no fix to this error so far as NBA 2K23 is only days old. Even if you log into your 2K account online and link your platforms there, you will still receive the error on the MyNBA2K23 app.

For now, you won’t be able to use the face scan feature quite yet in NBA 2K23. When this issue is fixed, we will let you know.

NBA 2K23 will be available on September 9th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.