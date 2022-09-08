NBA 2K23 Contact Dunk Requirements: Pro, Elite, Bigman, and More Dunk Types

NBA 2K23 is here and although it is different than NBA 2K22 in many ways, some of the basic mechanics like the contact dunk requirements have remained the same. That is by far a bad thing since the systems in NBA 2K22 are incredible. All this to say, here are the contact dunk requirements in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 Contact Dunk Requirements

In the MyPlayer section of NBA 2K23, you can create and customize your very own basketballer. Along with that comes player stats, and there are certain stats that are required if you want to build the best dunker in the game.

Here are the contact dunk requirements in NBA 2K23:

Small Contact Dunks – Set Driving Dunk to 86+ / Player must be below 6’5″

– Set Driving Dunk to 86+ / Player must be below 6’5″ Pro Contact Dunks – Set Driving Dunk to 84+ and Vertical to 70+

– Set Driving Dunk to 84+ and Vertical to 70+ Pro Bigman Contact Dunks – Set Driving Dunk to 80+ / Player must be above 6’10”

– Set Driving Dunk to 80+ / Player must be above 6’10” Elite Contact Dunks – Set Driving Dunk to 92+ and Vertical to 80+

– Set Driving Dunk to 92+ and Vertical to 80+ Elite Bigman Contact Dunks – Set Standing Dunk to 90+ / Player must be above 6’10”

When creating your very own character in NBA 2K23 MyPlayer, you’ll want to plan ahead and find the dunk requirements you want. Dunking is a flashy signature feature that not only helps you score points quickly, but also allows you to flex on your opponents.

If you follow the contact dunk requirements above, you'll be able to build the best dunker possible.

NBA 2K23 will be available on September 9th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.