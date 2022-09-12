NBA 2K23: How to Get a Bike, Go Kart, Roller Skates, and Other Vehicles

If you thought NBA 2K23 was just a simple basketball game, you’d be wrong. There are skateboards, bikes, go-karts, roller skates, tricycles, hoverboards, and much more in NBA 2K23. If you don’t know how to get new vehicles, no worries. Here is how to get better wheels and vehicles in NBA 2K23.

How to Unlock Vehicles in NBA 2K23

In NBA 2K23, everybody starts out with a skateboard. If you are in the market for some new wheels, you can easily buy new vehicles at the Wheels shop in the City. Fast travel close to a Wheels shop via the subways and jump into the shop’s catalog.

In the NBA 2K23 Wheels shop catalog, you’ll find tons of vehicles to choose from. If you click on BMX, you will be able to choose from different skateboards, trikes, bikes, rollerblades, and go-karts. You can also buy a low-rider chopper motorbike if you have 90,000 VC lying around.

The skateboards are around 1,000 VC, but the go-karts can go for 400,000 VC. You might need to farm VC to get one. You might have also noticed that you can buy gliders or hoverboards. You can only unlock them and use them when you are level 30.

There are so many different vehicles to choose from in NBA 2K23; you can’t go wrong with any of them. None of them are faster than the others, so you’ll never be at an advantage or disadvantage. The vehicles in the game are mainly for fun and aesthetic.

You can play NBA 2K23 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.