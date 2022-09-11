If you have walked around the most recent rendition of NBA 2K’s neighborhood, you may see people driving around in Go Karts. If you don’t already know how to get the Michael Jordan Go Kart in NBA 2K23, you have come to the right place. In this guide, we are going to be covering how to get one. Though it may not be what you expect, it will probably be frustrating once you find out. Here is how to get the Jordan Go Kart in NBA 2K23.

Snagging the Michael Jordan Go Kart in NBA 2K23

To get the Michael Jordan Four Wheels Go Kart and equip it in NBA 2K23, you will have to buy the right version of the game (basically the more expensive version). The Go Kart will only be available for people who purchase the Championship Edition of NBA 2K23.

Frustratingly enough, people who buy the Michael Jordan edition, which is more expensive, will not receive the Go Kart. It may be available in the future, but right now you have to buy the right edition, NBA 2K23 Championship Edition, or you do not get the Go Kart.

How to Equip the Michael Jordan Go Kart in NBA 2K23

Now that you have your overpriced Go Kart (totally worth it by the way), you may want to know how to equip it. Go through the same steps as any other vehicle including the skateboard in NBA 2K23. Here is how to equip a vehicle in NBA 2K23:

Go into the MyPlayer menu

Click on Appearance

Select Equipment

Equip the Jordan Go Kart

Once you’ve completed these steps, you are now able to quick-select the kart when you’re in the City. You will be able to zoom past all the poor (and we mean low overall, not their bank account) competition. Zip past your pals and race around with your newly minted four-wheel Michael Jordan Go Kart.

NBA 2K23 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.