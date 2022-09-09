The Fastest Ways to Level Up in NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 is finally here and players are looking for ways to level up fast. There are seasons in NBA 2K23 that work like a free battle pass for all players to enjoy. As you level up, you will get exclusive rewards and gear. With that said, here is how to level up fast in NBA 2K23.

How to Level Up Fast in NBA 2K23

Each season in NBA 2K23 only lasts for about 60 days, so if you want to grind all the way up to Level 40, you’re going to want to know the fastest methods. One of the easiest and quickest ways to earn XP in NBA 2K23 is by completing the daily challenges. Depending on how consistent you are, you can earn 400 XP daily just by completing the daily challenges.

Win the Weekend challenges—new challenges that are live each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday—are some great ways to earn extra XP as well. If you finish the majority of the Win the Weekend challenges, you’ll earn up to 6K XP each weekend. And that isn’t counting the daily challenges on each weekend day and the standard XP you get just from doing random things in the game.

Season 1 Tip-Off challenges are also a great way to earn XP fast in NBA 2K23. While you are playing games, these challenges are bound to get completed anyways, but keep an eye out for the extra tricky ones.

Ultimately, the best way to level up fast in NBA 2K23 is by playing the game. As you play, you will be knocking out challenges, earning XP while winning, and completing other quests in The City.

All NBA 2K23 Season 1 Rewards

Of course, the main reason to grind XP fast is to get to the rewards as fast as possible. Here are all of the rewards in Season 1 of NBA 2K23:

Level 1: Onyx Giannis Antetokoumpo card

Onyx Giannis Antetokoumpo card Level 2: Token

Token Level 3: Finisher Award Pack

Finisher Award Pack Level 4: Free Agent Award Pack

Free Agent Award Pack Level 5: Ascension card

Ascension card Level 6: Shot Creator Award Pack

Shot Creator Award Pack Level 7: Three Tokens

Three Tokens Level 8: Emerald Steve Kerr card

Emerald Steve Kerr card Level 9: Unauctionable Base Season 1 Award Pack

Unauctionable Base Season 1 Award Pack Level 10: Season 1 Ball

Season 1 Ball Level 11: Ascension card

Ascension card Level 12: Playmaker Award Pack

Playmaker Award Pack Level 13: Five Tokens

Five Tokens Level 14: Unauctionable Standard Season 1 Pack

Unauctionable Standard Season 1 Pack Level 15: Elite Franchise Highlight Exchange

Elite Franchise Highlight Exchange Level 16: Sapphire Bill Cartwright card

Sapphire Bill Cartwright card Level 17: Unauctionable Standard Season 1 Pack

Unauctionable Standard Season 1 Pack Level 18: Ascension card

Ascension card Level 19: Shoe Colourway

Shoe Colourway Level 20: Ten Tokens

Ten Tokens Level 21: Unauctionable Deluxe Season 1 Award Pack

Unauctionable Deluxe Season 1 Award Pack Level 22: Ascension card

Ascension card Level 23: Elite Franchise Highlight Pack

Elite Franchise Highlight Pack Level 24: Ruby Toni Kukoc card

Ruby Toni Kukoc card Level 25: Historic Trophy Case Pack

Historic Trophy Case Pack Level 26: Ascension card

Ascension card Level 27: Moments Trophy Case Pack

Moments Trophy Case Pack Level 28: 20 Tokens

20 Tokens Level 29: Current Trophy Case Pack

Current Trophy Case Pack Level 30: Ascension card

Ascension card Level 31: Elite Franchise Highlight Pack

Elite Franchise Highlight Pack Level 32: Amethyst Horace Grant card

Amethyst Horace Grant card Level 33: Amethyst Prize Ball

Amethyst Prize Ball Level 34: Season 1 Consumables Pack

Season 1 Consumables Pack Level 35: Season 1 Shoe Boosts Pack

Season 1 Shoe Boosts Pack Level 36: Ascension card

Ascension card Level 37: 75 Tokens

75 Tokens Level 38: MyTeam Coins

MyTeam Coins Level 39: Season 1 Option Pack

Season 1 Option Pack Level 40: Pink Diamond Scottie Pippen card

If you want to find out more about NBA 2K23, check out our NBA 2K23 page. We have tons of coverage including what the best shooting badges are, how to farm VC, and much more.

NBA 2K23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.