NBA 2K23 has some new and returning shooting badges featured in a new 3-tier ranking system. Because of the new 3-tier system, it may seem obvious which shooting badges are the best, but it’s not so simple because there are Here are the best shooting badges in NBA 2K23.

All Shooting Badges in NBA 2K23

Before we get to the best shooting badges in NBA 2K23, you need to know what each badge does. There are a lot of great shooting perks, so here are all of the shooting badges in NBA 2K23:

Claymore – Increases the ability to knock down perimeter shots when spotting up patiently.

– Increases the ability to knock down perimeter shots when spotting up patiently. Clutch Shooter – Snot attempts that occur during the final moments of the fourth quarter, or in any overtime period, receive a large boost.

– Snot attempts that occur during the final moments of the fourth quarter, or in any overtime period, receive a large boost. Comeback Kid – Boosts shooter’s mid-range and three-point abilities when trailing in a game.

– Boosts shooter’s mid-range and three-point abilities when trailing in a game. Corner Specialist – Deep range shots taken along the baseline of the court receive a boost, whether it is off the dribble or off a catch.

– Deep range shots taken along the baseline of the court receive a boost, whether it is off the dribble or off a catch. Guard Up – Increases the ability to make jump shots when defenders fail to properly contest.

– Increases the ability to make jump shots when defenders fail to properly contest. Middy Magician – Boosts the effectiveness of pull-ups, spin shots, and fadeaways from the mid-range area.

– Boosts the effectiveness of pull-ups, spin shots, and fadeaways from the mid-range area. Slippery Off-Ball – When attempting to get open off screens, the player more effectively navigates through traffic.

– When attempting to get open off screens, the player more effectively navigates through traffic. Volume Shooter – After a player has taken a small handful of shots, an additional boost to shot attributes is given for every subsequent shot, whether it is a make or a miss.

– After a player has taken a small handful of shots, an additional boost to shot attributes is given for every subsequent shot, whether it is a make or a miss. Amped – Reduces the penalty that fatigue has on a player and their ability to make shots.

– Reduces the penalty that fatigue has on a player and their ability to make shots. Catch & Shoot – For a short time after receiving a pass, the receiver’s ability to knock down threes gets a significant boost.

– For a short time after receiving a pass, the receiver’s ability to knock down threes gets a significant boost. Green Machine – Gives an additional shot boost when consecutively achieving excellent releases on jump shots.

– Gives an additional shot boost when consecutively achieving excellent releases on jump shots. Space Creator – Boosts step back shots and can cause the opponent defending to stumble.

– Boosts step back shots and can cause the opponent defending to stumble. Blinders – Jump shots taken with a defender closing out in their peripheral vision will suffer a lower penalty.

– Jump shots taken with a defender closing out in their peripheral vision will suffer a lower penalty. Stop and Pop – Boosts shot rating on stand-still three pointers after dribbling.

– Boosts shot rating on stand-still three pointers after dribbling. Rhythm Shooter – Improves shots taken after breaking down your defender and increases the chances of a made shot after sizing up your opponent with dribble moves.

– Improves shots taken after breaking down your defender and increases the chances of a made shot after sizing up your opponent with dribble moves. Hand Down Man Down – Makes an outside shooter even deadlier if the opponent fails to get a hand in the face.

– Makes an outside shooter even deadlier if the opponent fails to get a hand in the face. Limitless Range – Shooters are more effective with any shot attempt from a deep 3PT range.

– Shooters are more effective with any shot attempt from a deep 3PT range. Fade Ace – Improves ability to shoot post fades. Shot boost to post fadeaways taken from any distance.

– Improves ability to shoot post fades. Shot boost to post fadeaways taken from any distance. Deadeye – Reduces the impact of a defender who is closing out. Jump shots taken with a defender closing out receive less of a penalty from a shot contest. This includes both mid-range and 3PT shots.

Reduces the impact of a defender who is closing out. Jump shots taken with a defender closing out receive less of a penalty from a shot contest. This includes both mid-range and 3PT shots. Difficult Shots – Improves the ability to shoot difficult shots off the dribble. High-difficulty jumpers such as hop steps, spins, stepbacks, and pull-ups receive a shot percentage boost.

Improves the ability to shoot difficult shots off the dribble. High-difficulty jumpers such as hop steps, spins, stepbacks, and pull-ups receive a shot percentage boost. Agent 3 – Ability to hit pull-up or spin shots from 3PT range.

Best Shooting Badges in NBA 2K23

Now that you know what all of the shooting badges are and what they do, which ones are the best? Though it kind of depends on how you like to play—whether you like to juke and dribble, nail jump shots, or send it from the half-court—there are a few shooting badges that are better than others.

The Space Creator badge is a stand-out badge as it is a two-in-one deal. Not only will you be more likely to sink shots from stepping back from a defender, but the defender also has the potential to stumble, making the window of timing much more open. Limitless Range is another great badge that will improve all of your 3PT shots. Agent 3 paired with Limitless Range is a perfect match as Agent 3 will allow you to hit more difficult shots at the 3PT range.

Blinders is another essential badge that will allow you to take cleaner jump shots when defenders are closing in. Guard Up is a great badge as well because it will increase the chance of you making jump shots when defenders don’t properly contest, which will happen more often than you think.

How to Get Shooting Badges Quickly

The only way to get shooting badges in NBA 2K23 is by successfully hitting your shots in a game or in practice. To quickly gain skill in shooting, simply shoot as many threes as you can. The best way to do this is to wait a few seconds, back up from the defender, and take your shot. You can also run the “Work on Your Game: 3PT Deep” training exercise to grind your shooting skill.

NBA 2K23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.