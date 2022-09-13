Best NBA 2K23 Controller Settings: Shot Timing, Passing, Defense, and More

Using the best controller settings in NBA 2K23 may make the difference between hitting that clutch shot or forever being known as a choker in the league. Like in other 2K titles, changing up your settings may make more of a difference than you may think. For those looking to hit the green light every time and lock up their opponents, here are the best controller settings for NBA 2K23.

The Best Controller Settings for NBA 2K23

There are several things you can change to make sure the settings in your game are to your liking in the Controller Settings Menu. Here are the best controller settings to use in NBA 2K23.

Shot Timing Controller Setting

Though we have a lot of settings that we think are best for you in NBA 2K23, this one is ultimately up to your preference. You will need to hit the gym and test out which timing works best for you. Once you have the timing down, we advise you to turn off your shot meter for the extra shooting boost it gives.

Best Passing Settings

Pass Target Direction is another major Controller Setting that you will want to switch up. We advise the following settings for your Pass Target Direction in NBA 2K23:

Pass Target Direction : 24

: 24 Distance : 38

: 38 Openness: 38

Setting your Openness really high may bite back at you when you get into Multiplayer after ranking your character up in the League.

Defense Settings

The Defensive Assist Strength is another setting many players will need to be aware of when getting down your best settings in NBA 2K23. This setting adjusts how much the game controls your player when guarding on-ball. If you feel slow or sluggish on defense, it usually is because this setting is too high.

We recommend lowering this setting to 15-35 to guarantee you have control over your character without sliding all over the place.

NBA 2K23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.