NBA 2K23: How to Fix Welcome to the League Quest Not Finishing

NBA 2K23 is here and you may be experiencing the Welcome to the League quest not working properly. While this isn’t the only error to come to NBA 2K23, there is an easy way to make sure that you progress through the Welcome to the League quest. Here is how to do just that in NBA 2K23.

How to Fix Welcome to the League Quest in NBA 2K23

One of the first quests you’ll get in MyCareer NBA 2K23 is Welcome to the League. This quest requires you to complete the Handle Your Business and Control the Narrative quests. But, even with those quests finished, you may find that the Welcome to the League quest isn’t completed.

First off, double-check that the Handle Your Business and Control the Narrative quests are completed. Handle Your Business requires you to play five games and score 60 points through shots, assists, rebounds, blocks, and/or steals. Control the Narrative requires you to visit the Local News office and talk to John Luck.

If both of these quests are completed and you still have not finished the Welcome to the League quest, that is because there is something that the game doesn’t tell you. With both of these quests completed, you now need to play five more games. You can check out the numerous challenges before the games to see how to grind XP fast.

Once you’ve played five more games and have completed ten in total, you’ll receive a message from the coach with a few more tasks for you to do. With that done, head to the locker room to become the new star player. At this point, you will finish the Welcome to the League quest.

NBA 2K23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.