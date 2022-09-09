NBA 2K23 Locker Codes for VC, Free Packs, and More Rewards

Locker Codes—free, in-game, redeemable codes that grant you VC, packs, players, cosmetics, and more—are back in NBA 2K23. While Locker Codes give out great free loot, they do expire within a couple of days. With that said, be sure to cash these Locker Codes in as soon as possible. Here are all of the Locker Codes we know about in NBA 2K23.

All Locker Codes in NBA 2K23

Since NBA 2K23 is only a few days old, there are only three live Locker Codes up for grabs. There have been extremely rare Locker Codes that have given 25K VC to the first 10 people to redeem the code, but these three codes are available for everyone and will only expire if they have an expiration date.

Here are the known September Locker Codes in NBA 2K23:

Note: All Locker Codes below expire on September 12, 2022, at 7:59 a.m. PT.

Code: CONGRATS-HOF-MANU Reward: Spurs Trophy Case Card

CONGRATS-HOF-MANU Code: CONGRATS-HOF-HARDAWAY Reward: Heat Trophy Case Card

CONGRATS-HOF-HARDAWAY Code: 2KDAY-IN-MyTEAM-NBA2K23 Reward: 2K Day Option Pack

2KDAY-IN-MyTEAM-NBA2K23

How to Redeem Locker Codes in NBA 2K23

If you are new to Locker Codes and don’t know how to redeem them, no worries. All you need to do is go to the MyCareer section from the main menu. Once there, open the “Options” tab and select “Locker Codes.” Enter your code and enjoy your reward.

NBA 2K23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.