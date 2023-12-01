Best Ragnarok Origin Alchemist Build

Image: Gravity Interactive

There are many paths a Merchant can take. As an alchemist, many players wonder what is the best build they can go for in Ragnarok Origin. Truth is, this class can do many things well.

The Alchemist is a class in Ragnarok Origin that optimizes Potion Creation and Homunculus, as well as various other potion-related skills.

The Best Alchemist Build in Ragnarok Origin

If you want to be able to support and deal good damage, we’re going with the Cart Alchemist build. The aim of this build is to make the most out of the Cart Revolution Merchant skill, which is one of the most effective paths you can take in this class. The Cart Revolution skill enables you to inflict damage over a wide area. Besides, a good Attack Speed helps you spam it, especially when pushing monsters against walls.

Image: Gravity Interactive

Stats:

STR: 70-90

AGI: 30-50

VIT: 70-90

INT: 1+

DEX: 50

LUK: 20-40

These are some of the best skills for Alchemist, but Mammonite is the most important one since we’re focusing on Cart Revoltution:

Skill Description Levels Type Acid Terror Throws an Acid bottle at a foe to deal 200~1,000% physical damage. May break their armor and/or cause Bleeding status by a chance. 5 Offensive Axe Mastery Increases ATK +3~30 with axes and swords. 10 Passive Bomb Throws a Bottle Grenade at the ground to create a fire in a 3×3 cell area, dealing 60~300% Fire property physical damage every 0.5 seconds to enemies that step into it. 5 Active Mammonite Powerful melee attack dealing up to 600% damage that costs up to 1,000 Zeny 10 Offensive

Related: Best Ragnarok Origin Sniper Crit Build

Common Weapons

Swords are some of the most common weapons among Alchemists primarily due to their relatively fast attack speed and moderate attack power. However, the player will not be able to take advantage of having a Blacksmith partner. Also, due to the Axe Mastery skill, it is clear that one can maximize damage output with an Axe. However, Axes have a slower attack speed; they swing slowly but deliver powerful hits. On the positive side, players using Axes can not only benefit from Axe Mastery but also a Blacksmith partner.

Weapon Description Stats Saber [3] A popular weapon often used with damage-enhancing cards. ATK 115 Excalibur An excellent weapon for potion creation. ATK 150, INT +5, DEX -1, LUK +10, Holy property Nagan A lightweight sword that deals extra damage with Level 5 Double Attack. However, it doesn’t have Card Slots. ATK 120 Two-handed Axe The top choice for elemental weapons due to its high ATK. It’s the most powerful weapon that Blacksmiths can forge. However, it doesn’t have Card Slots. ATK 185

Spell Weapons

Weapon Description Stats Light Epsilon An axe that enables the use of Level 3 Heal. ATK 180, +3% damage to Demon, Holy property Fireblend A sword that enables the use of Lv. 3 Fire Bolt. It may automatically cast Lv. 3 Fire Bolt while attacking. ATK 100, Fire property Ice Falchion A sword that enables the use of Lv. 3 Cold Bolt. It may automatically cast Lv. 3 Cold Bolt while attacking. There’s a small chance to freeze the enemy or get frozen while attacking. ATK 100, Water property Cutlus A sword that enables the use of Lv. 5 Bash. ATK 150, STR +2, DEX +1, S Grade slottable Tomahawk An axe that enables the use of Lv. 1 Tomahawk Throwing. ATK 165, Wind property

Which Homunculus Should You Choose?

Amistr is usually the top choice for a Homunculus S. Its Amistr Bulwark skill is great for getting MVP status later. It increases vitality and adds some defense, which is good for player fights. The Castling skill is handy for quick moves and getting out of tough spots. Amistr’s high base HP can help Homunculus S get over 200 thousand HP because of scaling.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2023