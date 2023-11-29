Best Ragnarok Origin Sniper Crit Build

Image: Gravity Interactive

The idea of being a master marksman with a high critical hit chance is common, but it’s usually effective in most games. While it’s debatable if it’s the best build, the Sniper Crit build is both effective enough and fun to use.

If you want to know what you need to snipe your targets quickly with sudden bursts of critical damage in Ragnarok Origin, stick around. This guide will tell you all you need to know.

The Best Way to Build a Crit Sniper in Ragnarok Origin

The concept behind this build is fairly straightforward. The goal is to deal high damage frequently and consistently land critical hits. Therefore, let’s start with the three key stats for this build.

Stats

Luck: This stat affects your critical hit rate, so it’s beneficial to keep it high.

This stat affects your critical hit rate, so it’s beneficial to keep it high. Dexterity: You need this to increase your ranged damage and your hit rate. After all, a skilled archer never misses.

You need this to increase your ranged damage and your hit rate. After all, a skilled archer never misses. Agility: This stat increases your attack speed. The faster you attack, the more damage you deal, increasing your chances of landing a critical hit.

Skills

These are the Archer skills you should consider when making a ranged, high-crit build:

Skill Name Level Type Description Double Strafe 10 Offensive Double Strafe is a powerful single-target attack that deals up to 380% damage. This skill is perfect for focusing damage on a single enemy. Improve Concentration 10 Supportive Improve Concentration is a supportive skill that increases DEX and AGI by up to 12% for a certain duration. Additionally, it uncovers hidden enemies within a 3×3 area when activated, making it useful for revealing stealthed enemies. Owl’s Eye 10 Passive Owl’s Eye is a passive skill that increases DEX by up to 10. This skill is great for improving accuracy and damage output. Vulture’s Eye 10 Passive Vulture’s Eye is a passive skill that increases range and HIT when using bows. This skill is essential for archers as it allows them to attack from a greater distance and with more accuracy.

And for the Sniper skills, you better check these:

Sniper Skill Name Level Type Description Falcon Eyes 10 Supportive This skill provides a boost to your character by increasing all stats by 5, regardless of the skill level. Additionally, it enhances your ATK, Hit, and Crit stats for the duration of the skill, making your attacks more effective. Falcon Assault 5 Offensive Falcon Assault is a powerful attack skill. It delivers a single attack to a target that ignores defense. The damage dealt is based on the caster’s Dex and Int stats.

