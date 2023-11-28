Best Ragnarok Origin Dancer Build

Image: Gravity Interactive / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Creating a Dancer build is tough, so most players need guidance. It is a good thing you have made it to this guide, as we will cover the best build for a Dancer in Ragnarok Origin, including stat distribution, skill levels, and equipment.

Best Stat Distribution for Dancer in Ragnarok Origin

The first important step in creating a powerful Dancer build in Ragnarok Origin is knowing which stats you should focus on first. For a Dancer, your primary focus should be Dexterity, with Vitality and Intelligence being secondary.

Raising Dexterity will focus on your damage output, allowing you to defeat enemies faster. Vitality will increase physical defense, maximum HP, and HP Recovery Rate to increase survivability. At the same time, INT increases magical attack damage, magical defense, and maximum SP.

Raising these three stats gradually as you level up is the best way to make your Dancer consistently get stronger and more deadly. Your stat distribution should look similar to the bullet points below as you reach higher levels.

STR: 1

AGI: 1

VIT: 98

INT: 49

DEX: 99

LUK: 1

Best Skills and Levels for Dancer in Ragnarok Origin

The skills you pick in your three jobs can significantly affect how well your Dancer performs. We have our recommendations for each job in the following sections: skill, recommended level, and the effect at the corresponding level.

First Job

Your goal in the First Job for the Dancer is to increase your maximum damage as much as possible. Four skills in the First Job aim to do just that, increasing the Dancer’s strengths and making each attack deadlier than the last. Follow the grid below and bring these four skills to level 10 for maximum potential.



Skill Level Effect Double Strafe 10 Deals double damage to your target when doing normal attacks. Owl’s Eye 10 Passively increases Dexterity. Vulture’s Eye 10 Enhances Attack range and Hit rate with Bow class weapons. Attention Concentrate 10 Boosts AGI and DEX temporarily. This skill will also reveal any hidden enemies in a 3×3 area around the user.

Second Job

The second job for the Dancer focuses on helping with defense while also maximizing damage from physical attacks. Also, we have a couple of skills below that can help with max SP and SP regeneration. This will allow you to cast more.

Skill Level Effect Adaptation to Circumstances 5 Each time the dancer uses solo, one additional effect is generated. Dance Lessons 5 The skill of the Whip-type weapon has been improved, increasing 30 ATK. Encore 5 The dancer is experienced in performing Dance moves solo. When Soloist expires, he casts another Lv. 5 Soloist that lasts 10 seconds. Humming 5 70% Status DEF increase for all allies in the party lasts 400 seconds. Ugly Dance 5 Performs aggressive dance moves that deal 500%+400 physical damage to the enemies within range per second. Soloist lasts 60 seconds. Service for You 10 Increases max SP and SP regeneration while reducing the SP consumption of all players within the area of effect.

Third Job

The third job for the Dancer further enhances attack, your defense, and also makes you a better teammate for your allies. You will also find that your skill cooldown length is reduced, making you quicker and allowing you to attack more.

Skill Level Effect In the Valley of Death 1 Performs a revitalizing dance to revive a dead ally and restores HP and SP. Beautiful Figure 10 Having mastered dance moves, the dancer increases physical damage by 20% and decreases in skill global cooldown by 10%. Longing for Freedom 3 Ensemble’s SPD reduction is reduced by 30%. A Drum on the Battlefield 10 Cheer on your allies. Base ATK 100, base MATK 100, DEF, and equipment MDEF 10% increase. 100 seconds. Loki’s Veil 1 Prevents everyone within range from using skills or items. Marionette Control 5 You lose 10 of all your attributes, but your allies gain 10 of all their attributes for 180 seconds. Marionette’s Dance 10 You lose 20% of your current HP and summon a puppet bard that lasts 15 seconds at the target area. The bard can play music together with the puppet bard. When you cast Arcane Shot, the puppet bard cast the same skill.

Equipment and Accessories for Dancer in Ragnarok Origin

Equipment for the Dancer is tough to pinpoint, considering so many pieces available in the game could work for this class. With that said, we have some recommendations below that focus on the strengths of the Dancer and enhancing them passively.

Weapon: Fire Dawnlight Whip or Flame Whip II

Armor: Magic Dawnlight Armor

Cloak: Magic Dawnlight Cloak

Headgear: Cherry Cream Ball Heads

Footwear: Dawnlight Boots

Accessory: Dark Knight Belt

Accessory: Spirit King Guardian’s Ring

You will find that by equipping this equipment, your defense and attack will rise, and your accessories will further raise the most important stats to your class! For example, your INT and Dexterity will increase.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2023