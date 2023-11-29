Best Ragnarok Origin Assassin Katar Build

Image: Gravity Interactive

Due to its high damage, Assassin is a very popular class in Ragnarok Origin. Among the many possible builds and weapons, Katar is a favorite choice for many Assassin players.

n this guide, we’ll delve into the Assassin builds that effectively utilize the Katar in Ragnarok Origin, covering everything from attribute distribution to essential abilities.

Best Assassin Build with Katar in Ragnarok Origin

The optimal build for Katar Assassins in Ragnarok Origins is the DPS and Crit Katar build. To optimize this, most points should be allocated to Strength and Agility. The first will increase your damage and the second your attack speed. Combined, both stats will significantly increase your DPS.

After those two, the most important stats will be Luck, for increased crit chance, and Vitality for survivability. Most Assassin players typically disregard Dexterity and Intelligence. High agility enhances your attack speed, thereby increasing your DPS output, making this stat crucial for Assassins.

Related: Best Ragnarok Origin Bard Build

High Crit Katar Assassin Build

Image: Gravity Interactive

In addition to focusing on Strength, Agility, and Luck for damage, it’s essential to utilize skills that amplify your damage with Katars, capitalizing on your high attack speed and crit chances. These are some of the best skills for a Katar Assassin in Ragnarok Origin:

Righthand Mastery (Level 5): Passive ability that makes you recover up to 100% of the dual-wielding damage penalty for the right hand.

Passive ability that makes you recover up to 100% of the dual-wielding damage penalty for the right hand. Lefthand Mastery (Level 5): Recovers up to 80% of the dual-wielding damage penalty for the left hand.

Recovers up to 80% of the dual-wielding damage penalty for the left hand. Sonic Blow (Level 10) : This is a powerful attack that causes up to 1,200% physical damage with a katar weapon. This ability also has the potential to stun the target, with a success rate of up to 30%

: This is a powerful attack that causes up to 1,200% physical damage with a katar weapon. This ability also has the potential to stun the target, with a success rate of up to 30% Sonic Acceleration (Level 5) : When you have this passive ability, Sonic Blow deals +10% damage and has a +50% chance of landing a hit.

: When you have this passive ability, Sonic Blow deals +10% damage and has a +50% chance of landing a hit. Grimtooth (Level 5) : This offensive ability is an attack using a katar that hits a 3×3 area from up to 7 cells away while Hidden.

: This offensive ability is an attack using a katar that hits a 3×3 area from up to 7 cells away while Hidden. Katar Mastery (Level 10): A passive ability that increases the damage done with Katar weapons by up to 30.

After that, you will need to work toward becoming an Assassin Cross. To do that, you need to locate a book titled The Book of Ymir in the Sage Castle Juno.

This book will guide you to Valhalla, where you can alter your job via the Assassin Cross Job NPC. Additionally, it’s crucial to achieve Job Level 50 as a Transcendent 1st class character. As for your Assassin Cross skills, here are the ones you should consider:

Advanced Katar Mastery (Level 5) : A passive ability that increases the damage done with Katar weapons by 12 to 20%.

: A passive ability that increases the damage done with Katar weapons by 12 to 20%. Meteor Assault (Level 10): This offensive ability lets you attack all enemies within 2 cells in any direction with a chance of inflicting Stun, Blind, or Bleeding status. Cast is interruptable. Not affected by Enchant Deadly Poison.

This offensive ability lets you attack all enemies within 2 cells in any direction with a chance of inflicting Stun, Blind, or Bleeding status. Cast is interruptable. Not affected by Enchant Deadly Poison. Soul Destroyer (Level 10): A ranged physical attack that can deal high damage.

The Cross Katar build excels at inflicting rapid, constant damage. It uses the Katar weapon, which has a high crit chance, which works well with a high luck stat and high attack speed. Skills such as Sonic Blow and Grimtooth further enhance its strength, enabling you to defeat enemies more swiftly than most. Moreover, this build allows you to conserve SP thanks to your potent auto-attacks.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2023