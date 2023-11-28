Best Ragnarok Origin Bard Build

Image: Gravity Interactive / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

To create a powerful Bard build in Ragnarok Origin, you must focus on specific stats and level-up skills that concentrate on the class’ strengths. This guide will cover the best Bard build in Ragnarok Origin.

Best Stat Distribution for Bard in Ragnarok Origin

You can go in one of two ways when it comes to stat distribution for a Bard in Ragnarok Origin. First, you can distribute the points evenly between Strength and Dexterity, or you can distribute them evenly between Vitality and Strength.

The latter is recommended for PVP, but for players focusing on PVE, the first option is better. Towards the higher levels, your stats should be similar to below (VIT at 99 if for PVP).

STR: 99

AGL: 1

VIT: 1

INT: 1

DEX: 99

LUK: 1

First Job Skills

Like most classes, your first job should focus on increasing the overall attack power and damage output you can produce. Upgrading the following four skills to level 10 will ensure you are dealing the most damage possible.

Skill Level Effect Double Strafe 10 Ranged attack with two hits and deals double damage to your target. Owl’s Eye 10 Increases Dexterity. Vulture’s Eye 10 Enhances Attack range and Hit rate with Bow class weapons. Steady Focus 10 Boosts AGI and DEX temporarily. This skill will also reveal any hidden enemies in a 3×3 area around the user.

Second Job Skills

The skills we have chosen for the second job of the Bard focus on reducing cooldown, dealing more damage, helping allies, and increasing healing for better survivability. Also, for example, Subtlety improves specific skills when fighting.

Skill Level Effect Subtlety 5 Every time the bard uses Solo Performance, it grants an additional effect – The Apple of Idunn: Heals nearby allies for 200%, PATK +400 one extra time. Magic Strings: Reduces the skill cooldown of nearby characters by 350% for 5 seconds. Impressive Riff: Increases ASPD by 5% for 5 seconds. Unchained Serenade: Deals 5%+200 neutral physical AoE damage one extra time. Instrument Mastery 5 While wielding a musical instrument, gain PATK +30. Encore 5 When your Solo Performance ends, its effect lingers for 10 seconds. The level of the lingering Solo Performance is base on this skill. Blow Whistle 5 Allies in the tema have 70% increased PDEF for 400 seconds. Unchained Serenade 5 Plays an aggressive song for up to 60 seconds, dealing 500% +400 PDMG per sec to nearby enemies. Song of Lutie 10 Performs a heartening song for up to 60 sec, restoring 150% PATK +500 HP per sec to you and nearby party members. Increases the healing by 100% when there is only 1 party member within the radius and 50% when there are 2-3 party members. Magic Strings 5 Plays an attractive song for up to 60 seconds, granting nearby party members Global CD -20.

Third Job Skills

Similar to the second job, the skills in the third job help in a ton of fields. The skills below will help with all forms of attacks while also becoming a better teammate for your allies. For example, Death Valley will allow you to resurrect a fallen ally, while Battle Theme will improve base PATK. There are also additional bonuses that help with defense, hence increasing your survivability.

Skill Level Effect Death Valley 1 Performs a sacred song, resurrecting a fallen ally to 20% HP. Music Mastery 10 The Minstrel is surrounded by music, increasing PDMG by 20% and decreasing in skill global cooldown by 10%. Battle Theme 10 Performs a thrilling song, granting party members Base PATK +100, Base MATK +100, Equip PDEF/MDEF +10% for 100 seconds. Puppet Master’s Trick 5 Inflicts all stats -10 on yourself and grants other party members all stats +10 for 180 seconds. Puppet Dance 1 Reduces your current HP by 40% and summons a dancer marionette at the target area for 11 seconds. The dancer marionette mirrors your Arrow Vulcan and can join you to play Duo Performance. Nibelungan’s Ring 3 (Dual Performance) Performs a natural melody together with a dancer for up to 20 seconds granting nearby party members Fire/Water/Wind/Earth damage +20%. Final Rhapsody 5 Sends out a blast of dreadful melodies dealing 10% PDMG to nearby enemies and granting you up to 5 stacks of Fantasy Chord base on your skill level. Fantasy Chord: PDMG +10%, Healing Don +1% stacking up to 5 times.

Equipment and Accessories

The best way to go about equipment is to find armor pieces and accessories that focus on enhancing your primary stats — in this case, Strength and Dexterity. Additionally, it would help if you had some equipment equipped to help with defense and health recovery. Here are our suggested equipment and accessories for a Bard in Ragnarok Origin.

Weapon: Passionate Guitar Dawn

Passionate Guitar Dawn Armor: Master of Magic Dawn Armor

Master of Magic Dawn Armor Cloak: Master of Magic Dawn Mantle

Master of Magic Dawn Mantle Footwear: Master of Magic Dawn Boots

Master of Magic Dawn Boots Headwear: Monsoon Bowler Hat

Monsoon Bowler Hat Facewear: Luna Glyph

Luna Glyph Mouthwear: Doram Pipe

Doram Pipe Backwear: Gravity Grip

Gravity Grip Accessory: Necklace

There you have it, the best Bard build in Ragnarok Origin. If you decide to switch classes, we also have the best build guide for the Dancer class.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2023