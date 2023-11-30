Best Ragnarok Origin Mastersmith Build

Image: Gravity Interactive / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Mastersmith is one of the strongest classes in Ragnarok Origin, offering builds that can create some devastating damage. This guide will explore one of the best builds for the Mastersmith in Ragnarok Origin, including skills, stat allocation, and equipment.

Best Stats for Mastersmith in Ragnarok Origin

The Mastermith in Ragnarok Origin shines through physical attacks, which you can improve through the Strength stat. You want to max out the Strength stat while allocating the rest of your points into Agility, Vitality, and Dexterity. DEX and AGI will increase your range attacks and speed, respectively, while Vitality will improve your health pool, which is always a nice touch.

Your stats should look similar to mine below, although you can adjust Agility, Vitality, and Dexterity a bit however you see fit. Most importantly, Strength is maxed out and is your focus.

STR: 99

AGI: 30

VIT: 30

INT: 1

DEX: 30

LUK: 1

First Job Skills for Mastersmith

For the first job of the Mastersmith, you will want to focus on three specific skills in the tree. Outside of the three mentioned below, feel free to allocate the rest of your points to skills you believe will help you in other areas outside combat, such as Discounts and Overcharge.

Skill Level Effect Slamming Smash 5 Chooses a single target. Slams the ground to create a shock wave, dealing 300% + 200 Neutral PDMG. Your attack ignores 10% of target’s PDEF for 2s. Cart Revolution 1 Attacks the chosen single target with your Cart, dealing Neutral PDMG to up to 10 nearby monsters. Enlarge Weight Limit 10 permanently increase the character’s maximum Weight Limit.

Here, you will see three skills that will help in combat, with Slamming Smash and Cart Revolution improving overall damage output and helping with crowd control. As for Weight Limit, this skill will allow you to carry important items you need for this build

Second Job Skills for Mastersmith

For the second job of the Mastersmith, the skills below will create your build into a damage machine. It will also help your allies tremendously. For example, the Power Thrust skill will increase your allies’ attacks by 4% and increase yours by 20% for a whopping 300 seconds. This can help big time with crowd control, as you can wipe out waves of enemies. You will see a trend of skills that increase damage below.

Skill Level Effect Adrenaline Rush 5 Blacksmiths never stop honing their axe skills. While it’s active, boosts ASPDs of all Axe-type or Mace-type weapons equipped by your allies or yourself, increasing your ASPD by 20% and your allies’ ASPD by 15% for 300 seconds. Power Thrust 5 Increases allies’ Weapon PATK by 4% and yours by another 20% for 300 seconds. Weapon Perfection 5 Blacksmith’s thorough knowledge in regard to weapon’s allows themselves and their teammates to ignore the size of the monsters. While it’s active, all attack adjustments related to monster sizes are increased by 100% for 300 seconds. Maximize Power 5 Ignores the variation range of Attack Damage, each of your attacks now deals their max damage every time. Drains 1 SP per 5 seconds. Skin Tampering 5 After years of training and practice, Blacksmiths are granted enhanced fire Resistance. Increases your fire Resistance by 20% and Neutral Resistance by 10%.

Related: Best Ragnarok Origin Sniper Crit Build

Third Job Skills for Mastersmith

As previously mentioned, Mastersmiths shine when dealing as much damage as possible. The third job helps increase the maximum damage of your Mastersmith tenfold, turning it into an endgame build through pure neutral physical damage. Additionally, the Cart Boost skill will increase your movement speed, allowing you to adjust around the battlefield faster.

Skill Level Effect Axe Termination 10 Throws a sharp axe toward a single target, dealing 500% Neutral Physical Damage to them. Increases Skill Range by 1 when it reaches Lv. 6. Battle Axe Shuriken 10 Mastersmiths are experts at axes. Their Normal Attacks have a 20% chance to gain the “Rolling Cutter” effect that deals 200% Neutral Physical Damage. In addition, their proficiency with these weapons increases Rolling Cutter’s skill damage by 15%. Each level of passive effect increases Rolling Cutter’s damage by 1.5%. Maximum Over Thrust 5 Leverage the power of money to maximize the damage output of your weapon, increasing equip ATK by 40% for 180 seconds at the cost of 800 Eden Coins. Cart Boost 1 Increase Mastersmith’s MSPD by 30% for 300 seconds.

Best Equipment and Accessories for Mastersmith in Ragnarok Origin

The equipment and accessories we have laid out for you in this section will increase your attack speed, reduce skill cooldown, and, most importantly, help with defense and health. If you can’t find these equipment pieces, equip other options that increase those key points mentioned.

Weapon: Power Cutting Axe

Power Cutting Axe Special Enchant: Legendary Bow Enchant

Legendary Bow Enchant Converter: Axe Converter

Axe Converter Armor: Tyr’s Armor

Tyr’s Armor Accessory: Nile Rose

Nile Rose Accessory: Ring

Ring Cloak: Vagabond Wolf Card

Vagabond Wolf Card Shoes: Verit Card / Sohee Card / Thief Bug Male Card

Overall, your main goal with your equipment is to make your Mastersmith quicker, allowing for more attacks and damage output. The game has so many options that you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding an equipment set that works for you. Just focus on improving the strengths of your build.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2023