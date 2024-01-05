Best Remnant 2 Exploits to Cheese the Game

Image: Gunfire Games

Remnant 2 is a difficult soulslike shooter that requires quick thinking and optimizing a loadout and build. But did you know that there are exploits in Remnant 2 that can help you cheese your way to victory?

This article will detail current exploits in Remnant 2 that can help you cheese the game. We have an exploit for experience points, gathering Scrap, and dealing an unbelievable amount of damage with your guns.

Remnant 2 Infinite Mod Power Exploit

Weapon Mods are powerful abilities that can either deal significant damage, help with crowd control, or protect you from oncoming projectiles. You need Mod Power to use Weapon Mods; unfortunately, it takes a while for Mod Power to regenerate. The good news is that there is an exploit in Remnant 2 that will grant you infinite Mod Power.

Players can exploit the infinite Mod Power by getting the Shiny Hog Lure Ring and the Cube Gun. The Shiny Hog Lure Ring can be found as a random drop in Losomn, and McCabe can craft the Cube Gun with the correct materials.

The Shiny Hog Lure Ring grants the wearer 25-30 Mod Power to both weapons based on the percentage of the magazine reloaded. Every time the cube enters the Cube Gun, it counts as reloading. Considering the cube is constantly entering the Cube Gun, the ring registers that as reloading and will give you infinite Mod Power for both weapons.

If you want to fill your Mod Power bar, whip out your Cube Gun and shoot it for a few seconds. This will fill up both weapons’ Mod Power, essentially granting you infinite Mod Power and breaking your build. It is a great way to cheese the game.

Remnant 2 Scrap Farming Exploit

The exploit in this section focuses on gathering a ton of Scrap quickly, allowing you to purchase whatever you want, whenever you want. Keep in mind that you will need at least one other player to complete this Scrap farming exploit in Remnant 2. Follow the steps below:

Join another player’s game. Head to Kaeula’s Rest. Pick up the purple ring in front of the statue that brings you to Kaeula’s boss (not the host) Let Kaeula kill you. Back out of the player’s game (not the host) Join the player’s game again. Pick up the Ring again.

Following these steps will allow you to continuously pick up the ring, granting you 250 Scrap every time you do so. The good news is that once you follow these steps one time, you do not have to back out of the other player’s game again. Instead, continue to pick up the ring until you are satisfied with the amount of Scrap.

Remnant 2 Experience Points Exploit

While players can get experience points quickly by replaying levels in Adventure Mode, there is one location that is hands down the best place to farm. This Experience Points farming exploit will have you reaching the maximum level in no time, so check it out.

First, you will need a few items: Sagestone Ring, Mudtooth Elixer, and Scholar Trait. Each one of these items increases the number of Experience Points you gain. Here is how you can get each:

Sagestone Ring: Yaesha (random drop).

Yaesha (random drop). Mudtooth Elixer: Purchased from Mudtooth.

Purchased from Mudtooth. Scholar Trait: Received after beating the game.

While these items and traits are not mandatory, they will improve this exploit.

Once you are ready, head to the Red Throne area of Yaesha. In this area, you will find large armed soldiers with swords (shown in image attached) who are easy to spot as they are the only enemies in proximity. Each of these enemies rewards you with 1,000 XP (even more with the items), allowing you to level up as fast as possible. Once you defeat them, die by jumping off the cliff or head back to the crystal to respawn. Then, repeat the process.

With these Remnant 2 exploits, you will cheese the game in no time and become unstoppable. Make sure to use these as soon as possible before Gunfire Games discover them and decide to release a patch!

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2024