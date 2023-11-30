9 Best Shotguns for MW3 Zombies, Ranked

Image: Activision

Shotguns can be tricky to use in MW3 Zombies, as most aren’t great at crowd control, which is very important in the higher threat zones. That said, there are some great options, and you’ll find out which ones with this ranked list of all shotguns in MWZ.

The Best Shotguns for MWZ

There are a total of nine shotguns in Modern Warfare 3 that players can use during the Zombies mode. Below, you’ll find all shotguns available ranked from worst to best.

9. Expedite 12

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In last place, we have the Expedite 12, a shotgun that can shine in multiplayer, but not so much in zombies. While it packs a powerful punch, like any shotgun in this list, it suffers from terrible recoil and inconsistency in landing one-shot kills. This can cause severe issues in the lower threat zones and even worse situations for higher threat zones where the player will stand almost zero chance.

8. Bryson 800

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Bryson 800 is similar to its counterpart, the Bryson 890, although it’s slightly worse in stats that are important in zombies. For example, the reload time is slow due to removing the detachable magazine, which can be detrimental when bombarded by a horde of zombies. That said, it does provide decent handling and range that can help in the lower-threat zones and at the start of the match.

7. Bryson 890

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Bryson 890 earns the spot above the Bryson 800 due to the included detachable magazine, which allows for quicker reload times. This is incredibly important in a fast-paced mode such as zombies, allowing you to get off more shots without waiting through an extended reloading animation. Despite the positives, the Bryson 890 lacks in the stopping power and reliability department. In other words, this gun should not be used in higher-threat zones.

6. Lockwood 300

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Lockwood 300 is decent with the proper attachments, but it’s not the greatest as a default shotgun for zombies. Able to shoot off two shells simultaneously, this gun’s stopping power and damage is top notch but lacks in other vital departments. For example, the range is lousy, and you can only get one shot off before reloading. That “one-shot only” fact can be a match killer, even resulting in you getting downed from groups of enemies.

5. Lockwood 680

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Lockwood 680 has arguably the highest damage for a shotgun out of all the other options. The downfall is that damage can only get you so far in zombies, as the Lockwood 680 doesn’t have the highest range, only really working well when in close quarters. While this can be especially helpful when running into buildings and grabbing essential items, it will only do a little for you when being overrun by groups of enemies in open fields.

4. Haymaker

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Haymaker is a semi-automatic, fast-firing shotgun that puts it above the previously mentioned options. As you know, you will have to deal with tons of zombies during exfil and high-threat zones, so you’ll need to shoot off as many bullets as possible. The Haymaker allows you to do that. Unfortunately, the stopping power and damage are lower compared to the next ones on this list.

3. Riveter

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Speaking of semi-automatic shotguns, the Riveter also includes this shooting style. Not only is the Riveter semi-automatic, but it also has a high fire rate, a large magazine, and a solid range that allows players to gun down groups of zombies from afar. The damage isn’t the highest, but that’s okay, and players will find themselves loving this gun as a secondary. Make sure to increase its power through the Pack-a-Punch upgrades available.

2. MX Guardian

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the second spot, we have the MX Guardian. This is where we start to get into shotguns that can make a massive difference in zombies, and it shows in the MX Guardian stats. This fully automatic shotgun makes you feel like you are using an assault rifle, allowing for proper crowd control and Essence farming. You guessed it; the MX Guardian has an incredible firing rate, significant damage, and reliability for one-shot kills. Add on the fact that the MX Guardian is easy to use, with great accuracy, makes this one of the best shotguns for zombies in MW3.

1. KV Broadside

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The MX Guardian and the KV Broadside are almost interchangeable, but there is a slight improvement in the latter. The KV Broadside has a fast firing rate for killing waves of zombies, but the recoil control makes it shine. There’s almost no recoil with the KV Broadside, something rare in a shotgun, allowing for saving ammo due to accurate shots. This shotgun is a fan favorite in multiplayer, and I genuinely believe it will soon be most players’ favorite in zombie mode once they realize how great it can truly be. The KV Broadside is the best shotgun for zombies in MW3.

There you have it: all shotguns in Modern Warfare 3 are ranked for zombies. At the end of the day, shotguns can be helpful in zombies if you pick the right ones, although it’s always smarter to get the wonder weapons or stronger options from the Mystery Box.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2023