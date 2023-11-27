MW3 Sniper Rifle Tier List: Best Snipers in Modern Warfare 3, Ranked

Image: Activision

Playing as a sniper in Modern Warfare 3 can be challenging, requiring patience and determination. To help improve your chances, we have created this guide ranking the best Snipers in Modern Warfare 3, bringing out the best Sniper in you.

What is the Best Sniper in Modern Warfare 3?

There are ten Snipers in Modern Warfare 3, making it difficult to know which ones are the best in the game. Below is the ultimate tier list, covering every Sniper in the game and putting them in a ranking that shows off their potential.

After the tier list, read further as we detail the ten Snipers in the game, ranking them from worst to best.

Tier Sniper S MCPR-300, Longbow, KV Inhibitor A Signal 50, KAAT-AMR, Carrack .300, SP-X 80 B LA-B 330, Victus XMR, FJX Imperium

Note: Each Sniper in Modern Warfare 3 has its benefits, and it’s important to know that none of them are considered bad.

10. LA-B 330

The LA-B 330 is a solid Sniper Rifle with a high fire rate for more kills and is very easy to use. The damage output is consistent at a more extended range, but it could be better and can sometimes take two shots to take down your target. Still, it has good stability and solid handling, making it a decent Sniper in Modern Warfare 3.

9. Victus XMR

The Victus XMR is an excellent choice for players looking to one-shot their opponent, but they have to be okay with some negatives of the gun. For example, the Victus XMR has lousy recoil and handling, which can reduce its accuracy and make it harder actually to land those one-shots. Still, if you consider yourself a good Sniper, this could be your best friend and tremendously improve your kill/death ratio due to an automatic kill when a shot lands.

8. FJX Imperium

The FJX Imperium is a bolt-action rifle that doesn’t have the best fire rate but makes up for it in high damage and great range. For the larger maps of the game, the FJX Imperium is a solid choice, as you can feel confident that you can land hits from far away. I wouldn’t recommend it over the other Sniper Rifles farther down in this list, though, due to a low fire rate and a magazine that doesn’t hold a ton of ammo. Due to this, you’ll be expected to reload more often.

6. SP-X 80

Now, a gun for the quick-scoping community, the SP-X 80 is a great choice. Due to its fast fire rate, easy handling, and accuracy at a decent range, players will find themselves landing shots without even having to aim down sights. Since it’s perfect for quick scoping, you guessed it, it’s also phenomenal for one-shot kills due to its ability to pack a punch and provide high damage. That said, make sure to land from the hip up, or it could require two landed shots for a kill.

5. Signal 50

The Signal 50 is another weapon that guarantees a kill if you can land a shot on your target. In previous Call of Duty games, the Signal 50 was frowned upon due to its poor recoil and accuracy. The good news is that in Modern Warfare 3, there have been improvements to Signal 50 that reduce recoil, such as the reciprocating barrel. Besides the barrel, its base stats have also been improved across the board. For this reason, players can land their one-shot shots on targets more easily, racking up more kills in a single round.

5. Carrack .300

What makes the Carrack .300 stand out among other options is that it has the fastest fire rate for Snipers in Modern Warfare 3. In other words, if you miss shots or land shots that don’t one-shot the target, you can easily follow up with more shots to finish the opponent off. Add on the fact that the Carrack .300 has excellent range and accuracy, and you have yourself a Sniper that can rack your kill count into double digits.

4. KAAT-AMR

The KAAT-AMR is a solid bolt-action Sniper Rifle that boasts great sprint-to-fire and aiming speeds, perfect for those who like to stay on the move instead of one sniping spot. This reduces the chance of an opponent heading to your location after viewing the kill cam. The damage is also top-notch, making it easy to rack up kills, but it lacks magazine capacity that removes the window for making mistakes. This Sniper is recommended for veterans with great accuracy since they don’t have to reload as often.

3. MCPR-300

The MCPR-300 is one of the most powerful bolt-action Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 3. With the ability to one-shot opponents, this deadly Sniper is easy to use, on the lighter side, and has pinpoint accuracy that can make even a lousy player look like a true marksman. It can be argued by some in the COD community that this is the best Sniper in the current meta, although we believe the next two to be slightly better.

2. Longbow

If you plan to be a sniper consistently on the move, changing locations to find that perfect vantage point, you’ll have the best luck with the Longbow Sniper. This Modern Warfare 3 exclusive has great ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds for the Sniper class, allowing you to constantly be on the move and making it challenging for the opponent to take you out. Additionally, the Longbow allows a window for mistakes as it has a 25-round magazine, allowing you to get off additional shots if you miss your target the first few shots. Lastly, and most importantly, it can one-shot your opponent for a higher kill count quickly and easily.

1. KV Inhibitor

The KV Inhibitor is the best Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 3, mainly due to its semi-automatic capability. It has one downfall of being reasonably heavy, but the amount of damage it produces makes up for it. The KV Inhibitor is so powerful that your enemy won’t know what’s coming, instantly falling to the floor and wondering what had just happened. It’s also really easy to use from mid to long range, making it the ultimate Sniper for any player for all skill levels. The KV Inhibitor also looks intimidating, making you feel like a true soldier out on the battlefield.

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023