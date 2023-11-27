MW3 Zombies Gun Tier List: Best Zombies Weapons in Modern Warfare 3 Ranked

Image: Activision

To survive as long as possible in MW3 Zombies, you’ll want to get your hands on one of the best guns in the popular mode. Knowing which ones are the strongest can be tricky, so we created this guide that ranks all guns in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

What Are the Best Guns in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Below is the definitive tier list of all guns in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Further down, we will detail the top 10 best guns in zombies, explaining why we believe them to be the best out of all the other options.

Tier Guns S Ray Gun, Wunderwaffe DG-2, Scorcher, Striker SMG, RGL-80, RPK, SVA 545, Pulemyot 762, Renetti, M4, Lockwood 680, STB 556. A Minibak, Bas-P, Crossbow, Holger 26, Bruen MK9, Riveter, Krastov 762, TAW-56, Striker, HCR 56, Kastov 545, M16. B M13B, Lachmann-556, Holger 556, Cronen Squall, Bas-B, MX9, Haymaker, Karambit, RAAL MG, Rapp H, MTZ-556. C DG-58, SO-14, FR 5.56, FTAC Recon, Lachmann-762, Bryson 890. D Bryson 800, KV Broadside, MX Guardian, Lockwood 300, Expedite 12.

10. Lockwood 680

Image: Activision / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The MWZ community likes to think that shotguns aren’t helpful in zombies for Modern Warfare 3, but I’m afraid I have to disagree. The Lockwood 680 is a prime example of this, as it is one of the best guns in the mode to help you in close encounters. Equipping the Lockwood 680 can help you clear rooms quickly, defeating multiple enemies with one shot. This is especially helpful as you will find valuable loot inside buildings, so you need something that can handle the heat on the inside.

Having a shotgun may not help you survive in the highest threat zones, but it can be an excellent tool for crowd control in the earlier parts of the match as you gather Pack-a-Punch, additional wall weapons, and hit the Mystery Box.

9. M4

Image: Activision / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The M4 deserves to be on this ranking list, as it is a household name, and for good reason. With a solid range, good damage, and outstanding accuracy, the M4 is an overall balance gun perfect for any zombie player. While there may be better choices in the higher-threat zones, you’ll find that it’s a great starting point that allows you to pick off individual zombies from a distance. This will enable you to protect your teammates and yourself, as you can prevent enemies from getting too close.

8. Renetti

Image: Activision / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re looking for a handgun with a high firing rate, significant damage, and accuracy for headshots — the Renetti is for you. The Renetti side arm is arguably the best handgun in zombies for MW3, with the highest firing rate. This handgun is a great weapon to land headshots quickly and efficiently in the earlier parts of the match, racking up a whole bunch of Essence for your spending needs.

Additionally, you can add the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit once you reach level 20, which turns the Renetti into a compact SMG. Doing so will lead to an even higher firing rate and even more kills.

7. SVA 545

Image: Activision / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The SVA 545 has become one of my favorite guns in Modern Warfare 3, mainly due to its unique firing rate. This gun’s burst style shoots off two shots simultaneously, each with high damage output. The SVA 545 is available by default in zombie mode, making it perfect for beginners who want a solid chance at surviving. You’ll find that this reliable gun can defeat enemies in one burst and has the range to defeat zombies from afar with the accuracy to match.

6. RPK

Image: Activision / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The RPK is an extremely powerful LMG in zombies with a very large ammo capacity. For a mode that requires the player to shoot off so many shots, having a high ammo capacity and large magazine size is essential and allows the player to kill hordes of zombies without needing to reload. It also helps that the RPK has surprisingly good accuracy for an LMG. If you want a gun that can help you big time in the higher threat zones and against bosses, choosing the RPK is a good decision.

5. RGL-80

Image: Activision / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Zombies can become overwhelming due to the enemies rushing toward you in packs and groups. When the enemy does that, it opens up the opportunity to take out a whole bunch of them with one bullet. For example, the RGL-80 is the best launcher in MWZ that can kill upward of 20 enemies with one trigger pull, making it the perfect secondary weapon to get you out of a pickle. Besides helping with crowd control, this powerful launcher is also great against the bosses in the higher threat zones.

The RGL-80 launcher is available by default, giving you an advantage in Modern Warfare 3 zombies right from the start. It is, without a doubt, the best weapon to have as your secondary in MWZ.

4. Striker SMG

Image: Activision / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Our ‘Best SMGs in Modern Warfare 3’ guide mentioned that the Striker SMG is one of the best choices for players with a fast playstyle. Similar to its potential in multiplayer mode, the Striker SMG is just as useful in zombies. Those who use this gun will be pleased to find it provides the speed required for this fast-paced mode, deals high damage, and has pinpoint accuracy. Additionally, the Striker has a fantastic fire rate perfect for hordes of zombies, allowing you to kill a whole group for farming essence and staying alive.

I recommend having a stronger secondary weapon in the higher threat zones, such as a grenade launcher, as the Striker SMG can struggle against the bosses in zone 3.

3. Scorcher

Image: Activision / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Scorcher is the third-best gun and Wonder Weapon in MW3 Zombies, having the ability to take out a group of enemies with one pull of the trigger. With unlimited ammo, the Scorcher shoots a beam of fire directly in front of the player that can take out a whole line of zombies if the player’s timing is right. What makes this weapon shine the most is its usefulness against bosses, allowing you to scorch the big guy in a firey blaze. Plus, it just looks really cool.

Like other Wonder Weapons, the Scorcher is tough to get as it is a random and rare pull from the Mystery Box. Continue to open the Mystery Box as much as possible throughout the zombie match, and eventually, you’ll walk away with this bad boy.

2. Wunderwaffe DG-2

Image: Activision / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Another Wonder Weapon making it among the best guns in MWZ, is the Wunderwaffe DG-2. As you enter the higher-threat areas, you’ll encounter hordes of zombies that can be too much to handle. The Wunderwaffe DG-2 helps with this as it can stop hordes in their tracks. It electrifies zombies, immobilizing them and dealing significant damage. Pair the electric zap from the Wunderwaffe with an LMG, and you can mow down a whole group of zombies, as they will all be easy targets — defenseless and stationary.

Like other Wonder Weapons in MW2, you must test your luck at the Mystery Box to obtain this powerful gun. From personal experience, the Wunderwaffe is the hardest to get from the Mystery Box, and it can take upwards of 20 tries to land on it.

1. Ray Gun

Image: Activision / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Could you have guessed number one would be any different? The Ray Gun has been an iconic weapon throughout the history of Call of Duty Zombies, and it’s no different in Modern Warfare 3. The Ray Gun is an incredibly powerful Wonder Weapon and is a fan favorite due to its ability to take enemies out with one shot. It can be all a player needs to make it to the end of the zombie round due to its quick reload speed, high damage, and ease of use.

The Ray Gun is tough to get; there’s no doubt about it. It will likely take a ton of matches, and you’ll be extremely lucky if you draw it from the Mystery Box, but the effort is well worth it. While players can’t extract the Ray Gun for future rounds, it is possible to craft it yourself.

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023