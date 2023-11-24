MW3 SMG Tier List: Best Submachine Guns in Modern Warfare 3 Ranked

Image: Activision

Modern Warfare 3 has its fair share of great guns, where players can perfect their loadout and rack up those kills. The SMG is a popular class, so we decided to look at the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 3 with this ranked tier list.

What Are the Best Submachine Guns in Modern Warfare 3?

There are 10 SMGs we consider the best in Modern Warfare 3, and we go into detail about why we believe that to be true in this guide. First, check out our tier list of all the SMGs below and then read further to learn about the more powerful SMGs and why you should add them to your loadout as soon as possible.

Tier SMGs S Lachmann Sub, FSS Hurricane, Striker, Rival-9, WSP Swarm A Fennec 45, Lachmann Shroud, Vaznek-9k, AMR9, Striker-9, WSP-9 B VEL 46, ISO 45, ISO 9mm C MX9, Minibak, Bas-P, PDSW 528

10. Fennec 45

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Fennec 45 is a favorite SMG among the gaming community due to the amount of damage it can deal when close up. With that said, you’ll quickly notice the recoil control is lousy, leading to poor accuracy and making it difficult to land shots on the target. Still, if you can equip the right attachments to improve the recoil, this becomes one of the best SMGs in MW3.

9. Lachmann Shroud

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Lachmann Shroud is perfect for players looking to have a burst fire mode. The reason this Lachmann is lower on the list compared to its counterpart, the Lachmann Sub, is mainly due to the higher time to kill. That said, the burst fire mode makes it easy to land shots due to its excellent accuracy.

8. Vaznev-9k

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Vaznev-9k acts as an Assault Rifle but falls under the SMG class. Its stats are pretty balanced across the board, not being incredibly high in all of them, offering a jack-of-all-trades-type gun. While it’s slower than the other options in this list, you can add the appropriate attachments to increase the overall mobility that can maximize its full potential.

7. AMR9

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

An SMG that is perfect for the run and gun playstyle, where you enter a room, clear it out and continue to your following location. This SMG is ideal for these situations because of the damage output it provides in close quarters. The range is decent, though, so increase it with the proper loadout to protect yourself from far-away enemies.

Related: Best Tac-Stance Attachments for Camo Challenges in Modern Warfare 3

6. Striker-9

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Not as powerful as the Striker itself, the Striker-9 is still a solid SMG for your loadout. It has a solid time to kill, great damage in close encounters, and accuracy, making it easy to use. The only downfall is that the range isn’t the greatest, but this negative can always be fixed by equipping the right attachments.

5. WSP-Swarm

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The WSP-Swarm is an incredible SMG with one of the highest fire rates out of all the SMGs in the game. Due to the high fire rate, you can expect a low TTK, helping big time in close quarters and racking up kills quickly before your opponent can react. While the gun has high recoil, this can easily be fixed by equipping attachments to counter it.

4. FSS Hurricane

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players will easily find the FSS Hurricane a top SMG choice due to the large default magazine and the high damage output. Additionally, the FSS Hurricane has excellent range, something not so common in SMGs, which allows you to take out your opponents from a distance. Make sure to add a laser to this amazing SMG to improve accuracy.

3. Rival-9

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Rival-9 is one of the best SMGs in the game due to the damage it deals when in close encounters. Perfect for those who want a fast-paced and agile playstyle, the gun allows you to run into rooms and clear them out quickly. Add on the fact that you can equip attachments to improve your overall speed, such as the Bruen Flash V4; you can become unstoppable with this SMG.

2. Lachmann Sub

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Lachmann Sub, a classic name in the Modern Warfare series, is another great SMG in Modern Warfare 3. Having a high fire rate and quick speed makes this versatile gun easy to take out opponents in a matter of a second. It has the feel of an MP5, which we all know is one of the best guns in Call of Duty history.

1. Striker

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Without a doubt, the best SMG in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is the Striker. The Striker has one of the highest damage outputs and a solid range that can make it work for any playstyle. The best part about this gun is that the damage potential remains high, even when shooting from across the map. Players can increase the gun’s potential by adding attachments to increase mobility, such as the Lachmann MK2 Light stock.