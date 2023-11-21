Best Tac-Stance Attachments for Camo Challenges in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Activision

If you are looking to complete camo challenges that require Tac-Stance kills in Modern Warfare 3, you have come to the right place. Here are the best weapon attachments to complete camo challenges in MW3.

What Are the Best Tac-Stance Attachments for Camo Challenges in MW3?

To get kills easier while in a Tac-Stance in Modern Warfare 3, your goal is to lower the “Tac-Stance spread” of the gun. Reducing the spread while in this specific stance boils down to equipping the proper attachments, significantly speeding up the process of getting kills and completing camo challenges. Below are the best Tac-Stance attachments for camo challenges.

Corvus PEQ Beam-5 (Laser)

S-37C DL Breacher Device (Muzzle)

SVA Factory Stock (Stock)

SA Lightweight COC Barrel (Barrel)

Cronen Groveshot Grip (Underbarrel)

Equipping the above attachments will significantly lower your Tac-Stance spread while firing. For example, the default Tactical Stance Spread on the SVA 545 is 2.6, but after equipping these attachments, you can get that down to 0.2. The lower the number, the more likely you are to land shots on your opponents and complete camo challenges.

If you find that these attachments are not allowed on your gun, there is an easy way to get your Tac-Stance spread down by using other options. All you need to do is go into create a class for the gun you want to use and select “Show Details” when scrolling through available attachments.

As you scroll through each option, keep an eye on the Tactical Stance Spread stat and choose the attachment that lowers it the most. When the stat numbers turn green, it’s lowering; if it turns red, it’s rising. Always pick an attachment that lowers the Tactical Stance Spread.

How to Enter Tac-Stance in MW3

Players can quickly enter a Tac-Stance in Modern Warfare 3 by aiming and then pressing down on the D-Pad for Xbox and PlayStation. As for PC players, they can aim down sights and then press V to enter into Tac-Stance. Players can exit out of Tac-Stance by pressing the same buttons.

If you don’t like the default way of entering into Tac-Stance, you can change it by heading into settings and selecting a different option. I recommend choosing the option to switch to Tac-Stance by ADS and hitting the melee button.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2023