If you’re looking for the best simulated universe worlds to farm for Planar Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail, you’ve come to the right place.

Planar Ornaments are some of the most sought-after items in the game, essential for players who want to enhance their characters. Luckily, we know where to find them.

Best Worlds to Farm Ornaments in HSR

World 3

In World 3, players can somewhat easily farm for Planar Ornaments. This is the first world where Planar Ornaments start dropping. It is recommended for players to play until they defeat the first Elite enemy, claim the Planar Ornaments, and then retreat out of the Simulated Universe. Newer players won’t have many other places to farm until they can survive for longer periods of time and face World 7.

In this world, you might want to take the Hunt Path since it will grant enough DMG and SPD Blessings to keep you going.

World 7

World 7 is a newly released world that just came out in the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update. It’s a great place to farm for Broken Keel and Rutilant Arena Planar Ornaments. Many players like to go to World 7 to farm twice as many Planar Ornaments.

How to Choose the Right Simulated Universe

Although World 3 and World 7 get the job done for a while, they might not be the best for all your needs. You will have to find the best worlds to fulfill what you’re looking for specifically. Most players will continue to farm at World 7, but there are others that will be easier for you to complete depending on your team and character builds.

This is a strategic process that requires planning and mastering the game mechanics. However, if you’re not sure where to go, now you have two good options that will get the job done for a while.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2023