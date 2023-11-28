Honkai Star Rail Acheron: Release Date, Leaks, Kit, and Banner

Image: Stepleaker

Acheron is a much anticipated 5 Star character in Honkai Star Rail. To learn more about this powerful upcoming character, keep reading for her release date, abilities, leaks, and more.

Sharing a strong resemblance to Raiden Mei, one of the main characters of Honkai Impact 3rd, Acheron is a Lightning Nihility character titled Emanator of the Nihility and believed to be the same as HuangQuan.

Acheron in Honkai Star Rail

About Acheron – 5* Nihility Lightning



Acheron Release Date

Acheron is a new playable character all set to debut alongside Honkai Star Rail Version 2.0, which is expected to release sometime in 2024. There is no official confirmation of whether Acheron will be part of the first or second banner of Version 2.0, but we will keep updating this section as more information comes to light.

Acheron Kit & Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Acheron is a Lightning Nihility character focused on dealing damage and debuffing enemies. Check out the grid below for all her latest leaked abilities.

Type Ability Skill Deals Lightning DG equivalent to 7% of Huangquan’s ATK on the enemy target, deals 2 DG instances. Each damage instance deals Lightning DMG damage equivalent to ?% of Huangquang’s ATK on random enemies. Ultimate For every enemy target with debuffs, Huangquan obtains stacks of [???], which can be triggered per action per unit. [???] can stack up ? stacks, and when [???] is greater than or equal to ?, you can activate her Ultimate. When casting an Ultimate, you can choose to designate an enemy unit to deal Lightning DMG equivalent to ?% of Huangquan’s AT the amount of DMG instances dealt are increased based on the stacks of [???] consumed, up to a maximum of 5 times. After using Ultimate, perform a follow-up attack with a knife, and deal Lightning DMG equivalent to ?% of Huangquan’s ATK to the enemy target. [???] cannot be obtained during Ultimate’s cast. Talent At the beginning of the battle, apply 2 stacks of non-removable [Curse] to all enemy targets, and the damage caused by allies to targets with [Curse] will increase by ?%. Each time Huangquan hits an enemy target, [Curse] is stacked by 1 time, and when [Curse] reaches 3 stacks, the number of stacks will be decreased to 1 stack and 1 additional Lightning DMG equivalent to Huangquan’s ATK to enemy targets. Technique After using the secret technique, enter the [Eternal Tribulation Nothingness] state for seconds. In the [Eternal Tribulation Nothingness] state, when attacking an enemy target with a level of less? than or equal to ?, it will not start a battle and directly kill it, and if you attack an enemy target with a level greater than or equal to level X, you will get 1 stack of [???] at the beginning of the next battle.

Acheron Eidolons

As of November 2023, there has been no leaked information on Acheron’s Eidolons. Like most other playable characters in the game, the 5 Star character will feature 6 Eidolon levels, but that is all we know. We will update this section as soon as any new information is released.

As we get closer to Acheron’s release in Honkai Star Rail Version 2.0, more information regarding this Lightning Nihility character is bound to be revealed. Keep checking back frequently to remain up-to-date with the latest leaks.

Before then, look out for the new 5-Star characters Huohuo and Argenti debuting alongside Honkai Star Rail Version 1.5, and Dr. Ratio after them in Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6.

