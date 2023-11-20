Best 4-Star Honkai Star Rail Characters, Ranked

Image: Attackoffanboy

Surviving in Honkai Star Rail’s challenging world is not for the faint of heart. You’ll need the strongest characters in the game to get by.

Unfortunately, with Star Rail’s incredible roster of 35 characters, it’s not an easy decision since not all characters are the same. To help you decide which 4-Star Star Rail character to play, here is a complete ranked list.

4-Star Honkai Star Rail Character Tier List (2023)

We will be breaking down the characters into four tires – C, B, A, S, and SS. The list is based on the overall value of the character. We’ve also taken Basic Attack, Skill, Technique, Talent, and Ultimate into account.

Honkai Star Rail SS Tier Characters

SS Tier Characters are at the top of the ladder. They’re all-rounders with a flexible playstyle, making them perfect for all kinds of setups. By choosing one of these characters, you can seriously up your team’s chances of winning the match.

You can go with any of the following characters:

Pela

Natasha

Pela is a strong player with the ability to remove enemy buffs and debuff them. I personally like Natasha since she’s one of the few characters in the game with healing abilities.

Honkai Star Rail S Tier Characters

Image: attackofthefanboy

S Tiers are the second-best characters in the game. They are powerful characters when you’re looking to do some serious damage. Play your cards right and you can even outshine a few five-stars.

Given their potential, upgrading these characters is never a bad idea. You can start with the following list of characters:

Tingyun

Sushang

Lynx

Honkai Star Rail A Tier Characters

Image: attackofthefanboy

A Tier characters are a considerable upgrade from C Tier and B Tier characters. They make for great additions to the team and are even worth upgrading. However, they might not prove useful in every scenario.

Take a Luka for one. You can use him only on Kafka’s team but he’s got some impressive stats. He shines especially well in single-target scenarios. Below are some Tier characters you can consider playing:

Pela

Serval

Dan Heng

Hook

Luka

Honkai Star Rail B Tier Characters

Image: attackofthefanboy

B Tier characters are a slight improvement from C Tier characters. Still, they can’t compete with high-ranked characters owing to poor flexibility, low damage, and unimpressive stats. Upgrading is an option but again you won’t get much for your efforts.

I personally like to play the following B Tier characters, in case I do end up playing one:

Sampo

Qingque

Qingque has a lot of Gacha in her Skills and if you do it right, you can land some heavy blows. As for Sampo, he’s great for the early part of the game.

Honkai Star Rail C Tier Characters

Image: attackofthefanboy

Finally, we have C-Tier characters. Now these characters aren’t the strongest. You won’t be killing the game by playing a C-Tier character. You could try to improve character stats by investing in some upgrades but truth be told, you’ll only be wasting your resources.

It’ll take a while before you can see some actual results. I wouldn’t go with a C Tier character in a million years, but if you feel like taking a one out for a spin, you can consider the following:

Arlan

Herta

Arlan may consume his own HP to cast his Skill but his damage increases through his Talent. So I think he makes up for his shortcomings.

Remember it’s not all about choosing the perfect character. Your skill level plays a huge role as well.

