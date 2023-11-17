Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Persona 5 Tactica features a skill tree where players can upgrade their party members, making battles more manageable. Some skills are more valuable than others, so read further to discover the best skills to unlock first in Persona 5 Tactica.

What Are the Best Skills to Unlock First in Persona 5 Tactica?

When you first unlock the skill tree in Persona 5 Tactica, you may think it’s best to unlock the Persona skills that offer the highest damage output. While this isn’t the worst route to take, other options will be more useful in the long run.

I recommend unlocking the Soul Repose passive abilities that grant you SP while in cover first and then moving on to unlocking stronger Persona skills afterward. Soul Repose can be found under “A Rebellious Resolve” on the right side of the skill tree.

You should unlock the Soul Repose passive ability first because SP is essential in Persona 5 Tactica, as it’s the resource that allows you to cast Persona Skills. Having more SP will enable you to cast more Persona skills, which allows you to knock more enemies out of cover and deal more overall damage throughout the fight.

As you level up and earn a higher SP capacity, then you should focus on unlocking stronger Persona skills that require more SP to cast. Persona skills can be found on the left side of the skill tree.

How to Earn GP in Persona 5 Tactica

GP are points that players can apply to the skill tree to unlock passive abilities and Persona skills. Earning GP is simple; all you need to do is play through the game’s missions and complete stages. About halfway through the first level of Persona 5 Tactica, quests will become available that reward the player with GP. Quests are essentially the game’s version of a side quest and are not mandatory.

Additionally, players can earn GP by talking to Allies in the coffee shop when a new conversation sequence becomes available. You will know when it’s time to talk to your allies when an exclamation point is next to the “Talk” section in the coffee shop.