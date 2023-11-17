How to Perform a Triple Threat Attack in Persona 5 Tactica

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Persona 5 Tactica is all about strategy and picking an order of attacks that maximize damage output and weaken your opponent. There’s no better way to defeat enemies quickly than through the game’s Triple Threat attack system, and we have a step-by-step walkthrough on how to execute it in this guide.

How to Use the Triple Threat Attack in Persona 5 Tactica

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first step towards executing a Triple Threat attack in Persona 5 Tactica is putting your enemy into a downed state. A Triple Threat attack can only be used on a downed enemy, or the game won’t allow you to select it.

Once you have an enemy in a downed state, your next job is to get all your party members (on the field) in a triangle formation surrounding the enemy. The game makes this simple to understand, as a blue line is shown connecting your party members on the battlefield. You must get the enemy in the middle of these blue lines.

The best way to do this is to separate your characters when it’s their turn and move them to the corners of the field. Once you have the enemy inside the blue triangle, the triangle will turn into flames and allow you to select the Triple Threat attack. Press the corresponding button to execute the Triple Threat attack, dealing significant damage to your opponent.

Related: Best Skills to Unlock First in Persona 5 Tactica

If you are lucky enough, you can get a group of enemies in the blue triangle, damaging the whole group. Just like how I did in the image below. All that matters is that at least one enemy is down.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Considering you need to down the enemy first, the following section explains how to do so.

How to Down an Enemy in Persona 5 Tactica

To down an enemy, you must first knock them out of cover and remove their resist status. Players can easily do this by attacking the enemy with a Persona skill, not with a gun, which will shoot them away from their cover and remove the resist status. Next, shoot the enemy with a gun or a Persona skill (whichever you prefer), and the enemy will enter a downed state.

The enemy stays downed for only the remainder of the turn, so you must execute a Triple Threat attack immediately.