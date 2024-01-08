10 Best Smash Ultimate Mods

Image: Nintendo

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the best fighting games of recent memory, bringing our favorite characters together for some epic brawler action. It’s a great game by default, but did you know you can improve it even further by installing mods?

You can indeed; we have the best options for you in this guide. Here are the 10 best mods for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Best Mods for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

In no particular order, we have the 10 best mods for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in this guide. You will find details on the mod and why they are so great in each section.

Best Overhaul Mod for Smash Ultimate – Ultimate S

Image: Chrispo and Mashermike / Nintendo

If you’re looking for a fresh coat of paint for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, you will want to download the Ultimate S mod. This overhaul mod includes all the bells and whistles to make the game feel fresh, including new moves, changes to stages, and character changes to make them feel better to use. This is an ongoing mod, too, so you can expect more changes and optimization in future updates.

Best Moveset Mod for Smash Ultimate – Yoshi Moveset Edits

Image: Mario and Sonic Guy / Nintendo

Yoshi is one of the most beloved Nintendo characters, leading to his popularity in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Unfortunately, Yoshi isn’t very competitive and is more on the weak side than his fighter counterparts. That’s why you need to download the Yoshi Moveset Edits mod that overhauls Yoshi’s move set, making him more straightforward to use and even adding some new moves to make him a better competitor overall.

Best Skin Mod for Smash Ultimate – N64 Link

Image: Lonk??? / Nintendo

While many skin mods are available for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, you can’t go wrong with the N64 Link mod. This mod does as it implies and adds a skin that changes Link into the Nintendo 64 version of the legendary hero. This is a great way to make the game feel more classic and pixelated, as it will bring back memories from one of the best Zelda games ever created — The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Best Boss Mod for Smash Ultimate – Smash 64 Master Hand

Image: B.D. Modder / Nintendo

Remember the Master Hand from Super Smash Bros. Melee? This iconic boss was a joy to fight against back in the day as it offered a great challenge of learning its movements and avoiding the devastating lasers that came out of the fingertips. You can add this boss to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate by downloading the Smash 64 Master Hand, bringing up old memories of Smash Melee.

Best Music Mod for Smash Ultimate – Phenom’s Custom Music Pack

Image: Phenom / Nintendo

The music in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is excellent, but if you’re a player with over 1000 hours like most die-hard fans, then you probably have grown tired of the same tracks playing. No worries. You can add the Phenom’s Custom Music Pack mod that adds over 3,000 songs to the game, ranging from genres to giving you more beats to listen to as you fight your way to victory.

Best UI Mod for Smash Ultimate – Project ui2k

Image: mayamia / Nintendo

The Project ui2k mod is an excellent addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as it makes many changes to the game’s menu’s UI. It changes the main menu, rules menu, stage and character selection screen, loading screen, transitions, and much more. This is a great way to change the feel of the game, making it feel fresh.

Best Effects Mod for Smash Ultimate – Sonic Speed Trails+

Image: SoniDelta / Nintendo

The Sonic Speed Trails mod focuses on effects, specifically Sonic’s trails. While the game includes a trail for Sonic, they aren’t as clear as they should be, so this mod aims to fix that. You can expect Sonic’s trails to be big, bright, and bold as he runs across the stages. This is a great way to make Sonic feel more alive and accurate to the actual character from the Sonic series.

Best Stages Mod for Smash Ultimate – Calamity Ganon’s Sanctum

Image: willyterrymain / Nintendo

The Calamity Ganon’s Sanctum stage mod replaces the background of the Great Plateau and inputs a new background that represents the epic boss battle against Ganon in Breath of the Wild. It’s not only a love letter to Zelda fans, but it also looks better than the game’s original version. If you aren’t a fan of Calamity Ganon’s Sanctum, feel free to check out other stages available for Zelda on the Game Banana website!

Best Final Smash Mod for Smash Ultimate – Rex Final Smash Cut-In

Image: Garka23 / Nintendo

If you are a huge fan of Rex from Xenoblade Chronicles and feel he should have been added to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, you will want to download the Rex Final Smash Cut-In. This is a simple yet useful mod that adds Rex to the final smash execution regardless of the Xenoblade character you are using. During the final smash sequence, his skin is posted over one of the characters, making him feel like he’s part of the game.

Best Classic Mode Mod for Smash Ultimate – Reworked Classic Modes for Every Character

Image: Bilvamunner / Nintendo

The ‘Reworked Classic Modes for Every Character’ mod for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate completely changes the fan-favorite mode entirely for every character. For example, a character’s path will be entirely different, battles will be unique, and even new music will be added to make each round feel fresh. A bonus is that it won’t rework co-op games, meaning you won’t anger any friends who refuse changes. If you have grown tired of replaying Classic Mode in Smash Ultimate, this is the mod for you.

How to Download Mods for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

All mods in this guide can be downloaded from the Game Banana website. This is a go-to mod website for all players of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and it is straightforward to navigate as there are section tabs, walkthroughs on how to download them, and much more. Outside of the ones mentioned in this guide, you’ll find plenty more on the Game Banana website that can make your game feel unique, and players are constantly uploading new ones by day!

