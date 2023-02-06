15 Best Sonic Mania Mods

Sonic Mania was a game born from the passion and creativity of the Sonic community. Rather than ostracizing and punishing budding developers that produced their own fangames, like most prolific publishers tend to do, Sega hired them. The result? One of the most beloved 2D Sonic titles of all time.

To celebrate the community and its creations, we’ve compiled a list of the best Sonic Mania and Sonic Mania Plus mods you can download for free right now. There’s something here for everyone, whether it’s sprite swaps, brand-new stages, or even a mod that turns everything into Knuckles.

Best Mods for Sonic Mania (Plus)

Our favorite Sonic Mania mods are featured below, downloadable for free via GameBanana. It’s important to note that these mods only function on the PC version of Sonic Mania.

Character Edits Plus

Character Edits Plus is one of the most well-known and downloaded mod packs for Sonic Mania. This mod is a compilation co-produced by over twenty authors and features incredible sprite revamps for every playable character.

With Character Edits Plus installed, you can choose from various color palettes, sprites, and animations that match your favorite classic Sonic titles, such as Sonic CD and even Knuckles’ Chaotix. Sonic Mania’s sprites have had a plethora of revamps, too, including idle animations and Tails’ tails finally moving during his victory pose.

Cooler Sonic Plus

Sonic Mania, but cooler. In Cooler Sonic Plus, Tails, Knuckles, Mighty, and Ray have been replaced with Shadow, Metal Sonic, Blaze, and Silver. As the author, PotterAndMatrixFan, phrases it, Sonic is also “cooler,” featuring a custom sprite with attitude.

The Hardboil Heavies and Metal Sonic himself have also been replaced with some familiar faces, but we won’t spoil who. This mod also features several small changes veteran Sonic fans will adore. It’s no use trying to avoid this mod.

Hedgehogs of Time

The Hedgehogs of Time Sonic Mania mod replaces all playable characters with…Sonic. Modern sonic, a revamped Classic Sonic, Sonic from Sonic Boom, King Sonic, and even Mr. Needlemouse. That’s a lot of Sonics. Shadow also replaces Metal Sonic, and the Hardboil Heavies are swapped out for “Hardboiled Hedgehogs.”

Wonderful Wood Zone

Image via Xtuart

Wonderful Wood Zone adds a brand-new stage inspired by the scrapped Wood Zone from Sonic the Hedgehog 2. This mod features gorgeous artwork, multiple routes, and even Special Stages handcrafted by author Xtuart.

Chaotix Mania Plus

Chaotix Mania Plus is exactly what it sounds like. Team Sonic is cast aside to make room for Team Chaotix, featuring Espio, Charmy Bee, and Vector. Their sprites are incredibly done, full of character, and may scratch that itch Knuckles Chaotix fans have been feeling for decades.

Sonic Mania Heroes

Sonic Mania Heroes is a mod that allows you to play through Sonic Mania as a team of three, with gameplay inspired directly by 2003’s Sonic Heroes. You can even create a group of Knuckles, Knuckles, and Knuckles if you like Knuckles with your Knuckles. Unlike Sonic, he doesn’t chuckle.

The Pridelands Zone

The Pridelands Zone adds a zone to Sonic Mania directly inspired by The Lion King on Sega Genesis, utilizing assets from the game itself. Don’t worry; the enemy placements are still just as unfair as you remember.

Sanic Monia

Sanic Monia is a mod that transforms Sonic Mania into a true masterpiece unparalleled by even the most significant titles in gaming history. It’s Sonic Mania but with Sanic and a fascinating choice in music. What more could you possibly want?

Classic Shadow In Sonic Mania Plus

As the name suggests, Classic Shadow In Sonic Mania Plus adds a classic-style version of Shadow the Hedgehog into Sonic Mania. The sprite work featured in this mod is incredibly well done and allows Shadow to fit in with Sonic Mania’s world perfectly.

Sonic 3Master

Sonic 3Master replaces Sonic Mania’s Sonic sprites and animation with ones based on Sonic the Hedgehog 3. From Sonic’s grin to his shiny shoes, everything you love from Sonic 3 is beautifully recreated in this mod.

Remixed Modern Sonic

Light dash, spin dash, slide, and stomp your way through Sonic Mania’s stages with Remixed Modern Sonic. This mod adds modern Sonic into Sonic Mania, complete with iconic moves the blue blur adopted in his newer titles.

Sonic Mania & Hatsune Miku: extend

Everything is better with Hatsune Miku. Sonic Mania & Hatsune Miku: extend replaces Sonic with the titular Vocaloid sensation sporting her “Sonic Style” from Project DIVA extend. If that’s not enough for you, this mod also adds Noid, the obscure Domino’s Pizza mascot that appeared in his own platformer, to the game.

Sonic Mania Blazey Mix Plus!

Fans of Sonic Rush will adore Sonic Mania Blazey Mix Plus! This mod replaces Sonic with an adorable fanmade classic version of Blaze the Cat. It also includes new music, a Burning Blaze transformation, and her arch-nemesis, Dr. Eggman Nega.

Goku Mania

Goku Mania adds Goku from Dragon Ball Z to Sonic Mania, along with his SSG, Ultra Instinct, and SSJ forms. You may not be able to Kamehameha your way to victory, but you can jam out to some Dragon Ball-themed music in the background.

Knuckles Mania & Knuckles Plus Knuckles

Here he comes, rougher than the rest of ’em. In Knuckles Mania & Knuckles Plus Knuckles, EVERYTHING is Knuckles. Not just the characters but the ground, sky, enemies, bosses, stages, music, and sound effects. Sans from Undertale is also included because why wouldn’t he be?

Sonic Mania and Sonic Mania Plus are available now for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 5th, 2023