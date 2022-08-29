10 Best Split Screen Games on Game Pass

If you’re someone who lives in a household with a lot of people and you have an Xbox or gaming PC with Game Pass, you have options for some local multiplayer fun. You may also just have frequent visitors who come in and play, but in any case, you may want to check out the following titles. These are the best 10 split-screen games you can get right now on Xbox Game Pass.

The 10 Best Split Screen Games Currently on Xbox Game Pass

Keep in mind, when it comes to the term “split screen”, this can be interpreted as either staying true to its name or being synonymous with having local multiplayer or co-op play. In any case, check out any of these titles as they hit most of the significant genres of video games.

Fuzion Frenzy

Taking it technically old school is this launch game from the original Xbox. Disregard the mixed reviews the game may have, this is a damn good party game with a handful of different minigames to delve into. It’s not entirely on the level of Mario Party, but this is as good as you’ll get, especially for a game that came out 21 years ago.

Overcooked! 2

This is a no-brainer regarding local multiplayer or split screen games of any magnitude. If you want a frantic, cooperative experience that doubles as a fun team-building exercise with friends and family, this is just for you. The Overcooked series can bring out the most hilarious and anxiety-ridden moments in a local play session. Everyone is trying to scramble around in a fictitious kitchen while not having the whole establishment burning down just sounds like a great time.

Unravel Two

If you want a cute and tame cooperative experience, probably with a romantic partner, this is a clear pick to incorporate gaming into couples’ activities. Venturing through the scenic landscapes while platforming and solving puzzles together is an experience that the casuals and pros can both appreciate!

Taiko No Tatsujin: The Drum Master!

Rhythm games are slowly becoming a relic of the past, and it’s sad. Luckily with the Japanese market, the games are still running strong, though most of them are in arcades. Luckily, people in Western regions do get to experience Taiko No Tatsujin: The Drum Master. It’s a game that mostly focuses on blue and red notes, with some holds and freestyling to mix it up.

While you may not be able to get your hands on an official Taiko controller to get the full experience, a controller would suffice.

Gang Beasts

This game is no Smash Bros or even MultiVersus, but it can provide for a lot of hilarity. Gang Beasts is one of those games that you can do all sorts of wacky things on, and with more people involved, the more hilarious it’ll be. You’re just a bunch of blobby, anthropomorphic characters who are all wailing on each other to see who ends up coming out on top.

Take away the sweat from the aforementioned platform fighters and just have an all-out brawl with friends and family with the ragdoll physics this game has to offer.

Nobody Saves the World

Remember the top-down Legend of Zelda games where you can venture around and take enemies on like Four Swords? Well, this is a good RPG equivalent of that. If you have a friend or sibling and want to get through the content, this can easily take up dozens of hours with all the different builds you can both come up with.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Take me back to the 90s because the Ninja Turtles game on the Sega Genesis was an instant classic! Now with Shredder’s Revenge in the mix and being a phenomenal game, you can now get an experience just like it in all of its beat-em-up glory. The more players, the more chaotic and frantic it can be, especially since you can play up to 6 people!

Tetris Effect: Connected

Tetris is one of those timeless games where people of all skill levels can get in on the fun. This game, in particular, is the definitive edition of a Tetris game. It contains elements of both the classic and modern modes. There’s even a 3 vs 1 mode where three players go up against a boss that can heavily modify player boards to shake things up. If you want a good puzzler that you can easily sink hours into, this is the prime pick.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

The best of a gamer’s couch co-op memories has to be playing the Halo series on Legendary at ridiculous times of the night. Getting destroyed by the Covenant and the Flood, finding the skulls, and finishing the fight; that’s what it was all about. Halo: The Master Chief Collection brings the first two remastered games, Halo 3 and 4, Reach, and ODST in one package that is the pinnacle of FPS co-op glory.

If you play any shooter games and want a co-op buddy, skipping this would be a disservice to one of the best exclusive shooter franchises under the Microsoft umbrella.

It Takes Two!

You’re probably tired of seeing this on every list regarding anything multiplayer or on 2021 lists. We get it, but It Takes Two! is one of those games that you really can not sleep on. It’s probably one of the definitive cooperative games in the eighth and ninth console generations.

