Tower of Fantasy gives players the ability to not only gather a wide amount of resources but also to get an SSR weapon of their choosing. But which SSRs should you go for? With that said, and to help both those unsure about which SSR to choose as well as those pondering on whether or not to reroll, here are the best SSR weapons to choose first in the Tower of Fantasy.

Best SSR Weapons to Choose First in Tower of Fantasy

We recommend that those looking to increase their overall damage and shield-breaking capacity go after either Scythe of the Crow (KING) or Rosy Edge (Meryl), the former which is the best shield-breaking weapon in the game, and the latter of which is arguably the best Defense type weapon in the game, thanks to its ability to excel in PvP and work well on PvE. If you are in need of a DPS-focused weapon, on the other hand, our main pick would be Dual EM Stars (Samir), which is currently the title’s top tier (Global), thanks to its ability to deal high ounces of damage and work well in both close and long-range scenarios.

Last but not least, if you are in need of a support-focused weapon, and do not plan on pulling for Venus (Nemesis), which is our main pick, thanks to its ability to both deal heavy damage and heal, using Coco Ritter‘s Absolute Zero can also work great, thanks to its massive healing capacity and adaptable playstyle. For those looking for a well-balanced weapon, Molten Shield V2 (Huma) is a safe choice, as the weapon will allow you to both break shields efficiently and deal heavy damage.

To recap, here are our main recommendations, divided by role:

Shield Breaker: Scythe of the Crow (KING) / Rosy Edge (Meryl).

Scythe of the Crow (KING) / Rosy Edge (Meryl). Main DPS: Dual EM Stars (Samir)

Dual EM Stars (Samir) Healer: Venus (Nemesis), Absolute Zero (Coco Ritter).

Venus (Nemesis), Absolute Zero (Coco Ritter). All-rounder: Molten Shield V2 (Huma).

You can currently play Tower of Fantasy on PC, Android, and IOS.

- This article was updated on August 19th, 2022