The Global version of Tower of Fantasy is here and, as usual for Gacha titles, the game allows players to get an SSR of their choosing for free, but how can you do that, and which SSR weapon should you choose? Now, to answer that and more, here’s how to claim your free SSR weapon in Tower of Fantasy, as well as which of the available weapons is the best.

Before we start, it’s important to point out that you should only choose your free SSR weapon after performing at least 30 pulls on the game’s standard Gold Nucleus banner, as new players are guaranteed to pull an SSR on both their 30th and 80th pulls. If you want to know more about how the Pity System works in the game, you can check out our guide fully explaining it, here.

How to Claim Your Free SSR in Tower of Fantasy

You can claim your free SSR weapon in Tower of Fantasy by taking part in the game’s Newcomer Event, Starpath Navigation, as you will get the SSR weapon box once you reach a total of 700 points (You can earn points by completing the event’s in-game challenges). After reaching 700 points, you can claim the SSR weapon box by opening the rewards page. Once claimed, you can get your free SSR by opening your Backpack and using the item, which will prompt the screen below to appear. Once it does, just select your selected SSR and confirm to claim your free SSR weapon.

To recap, here’s how to claim your free SSR weapon on Tower of Fantasy:

Take part in the game’s Newcomer Event.

Reach 700 points.

Claim the SSR weapon box.

Open your backpack.

Select and open the SSR weapon box.

Select your chosen SSR among the ones on the list.

Confirm your choice to claim your SSR.

Currently, the SSR weapon box allows players to choose between the game’s 9 standard SSR weapons, Rosy Edge (Meryl), Icewind Arrow (Tsubasa), Absolute Zero (Coco Ritter), Scythe of the Crow (KING), Chakram of the Seas (Shiro), Negating Cube (Zero), Dual EM Stars (Samir), Molten Shield V2 (Huma), and Thunderblades (Crow).

Which Free SSR Should You Choose?

Among the available weapons, our main recommendations would be either Scythe of the Crow or Dual EM Stars, the former thanks to its high base DMG as well as great shield-breaking ability, and the latter thanks to its ability to excel as a single and multi-target DPS weapon. For those who already got both of them, Icewind Arrow and Absolute Zero would be our main choices, followed by Negating Cube, and Rosy Edge.

Now that you know how to claim your free SSR weapon in Tower of Fantasy, don’t forget to check out how to get Red Nucleus, as well as how to ascend weapons in the game.

You can currently play Tower of Fantasy on PC, Android, and IOS.