Best Warcraft Rumble Team Builds

With so many minis to collect in Warcraft Rumble, it can be tricky to figure out which ones to use and who to pair with your Leaders. This guide covers some of the best teams in Warcraft Rumble, covering both single-player and PvP.

Best Teams for PvE and PvP in Warcraft Rumble

Whether you prefer PvE, PvP, or a little of both, these Warcraft Rumble decks won’t let you down. Don’t be afraid to swap minis if you don’t have a precise match to the units listed. You can’t go wrong with minis like SAFE Pilot, Gryphon Rider, Harpies, and Quilboar.

Tirion Fordring Team (PvP)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Blizzard Entertainment

Tirion Fordring — Divine Shield

Gryphon Rider — Air Drop

Darkspear Troll — Big Bad Voodoo

Worgen

Quilboar

SAFE Pilot

Holy Nova — Inner Fire

Tirion Fordring is arguably *the* best leader in Warcraft Rumble right now. This deck focuses on keeping Tirion alive as long as possible, so he can do the same for your minions.

Use Gryphon Rider as your frontline mini, with Tirion Fordring directly behind. Darkspear Troll is your damage dealer, while Quilboar can farm chests and pick off any weak units. Save your Worgen for elementals, anything that threatens Tirion, and opening chests at the start of the match.

Holy Nova, with the Inner Fire talent, can make or break your matches. Save it and use it when you need to quickly top up Tirion, Darkspear Troll, and Gryphon Rider together. As always, SAFE can be used to pick off the backline.

Inspired by Boogeyman.

Baron Rivendare Team (PvP and PvE)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Blizzard Entertainment

Baron Rivendare

Ghoul

Quilboar

Necromancer

Gargoyle

Harpies (PvP) or Huntress (PvE)

Blizzard

Baron Rivendare is one of the best Leaders Warcraft Rumble has to offer, with his ability to summon skeletons from buildings and sacrifice them for healing with the Death Pact talent.

This team is focused on pushing your opponent with relatively low-cost units across multiple lanes. To start, you generally want to pair Necromancer with another ground unit, then force your enemy to defend by placing a Gargoyle in the opposite lane.

Blizzard is saved for opponents that have the same idea as you and to quickly dispatch any threats. Quilboar can also deal with ranged units, but be careful with your Gold management.

Inspired by Catman14.

Rend Blackhand New Player Team (PvE)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Blizzard Entertainment

Rend Blackhand

Drake

Earth Elemental

Harpies

Quilboat

SAFE Pilot

Gryphon Rider

YouTuber Excoundrel crafted a team perfect for new players who chose Rend Blackhand as their first leader. It can blast through most PvE content and be tweaked as you progress. Check out his video here for a full explanation:

Sylvanas Control Team (PvP)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Blizzard Entertainment

Sylvanas

SAFE Pilot

Skeleton Party

Arcane Blast

Harpies

Quilboar

Whelp Eggs

This Sylvanas deck by Mr Brute revolves around controlling the board using the Dark Lady herself and unbound units. Other than Sylvanas and Harpies, every mini in this deck can be placed anywhere, perfect for holding the battlefield.

Whelp eggs should be used to defend towers and Arcane Blast to reveal them for a surprise attack. You can see this deck in action in his video below:

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2023