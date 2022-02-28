Best Warzone KG M40 Loadout: Perks, Attachments, Class Setup

This KG M40 build is going to help players get more victories on Caldera. The KG M40 is one of the newest additions to Warzone, and this low fire rate assault rifle is consistently becoming a top choice among Warzone players. This assault rifle has great potential, to say the least, and the following set of attachments are going to take the weapon to the next level.

The Best KG M40 Build for Warzone

To make this assault rifle a series contender against weapons like the STG-44, Automaton, and even the Cooper Carbine, we will have to equip a set of attachments that will improve substantially its performance at medium to long ranges with fairly low recoil.

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

: Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Optic : ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope Stock : Krausnick 12V

: Krausnick 12V Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : .30-06 60 Round Drums

: .30-06 60 Round Drums Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Perk : Tight Grip

: Tight Grip Perk #2: Fully Loaded

Muzzle

The MX Silencer reduces the vertical and horizontal recoil of the gun; letting players land more shots at range without having to compensate too much. Besides the recoil benefits, it also provides some sound suppression making it harder for enemies to find your location when shooting.

Barrel

The Residorf 720mm Shrouded barrel option is a must-have for any kind of build. The amount of benefits is outstanding in comparison to other options. This barrel will improve the gun’s recoil and accuracy while increasing its bullet velocity and reducing scope sway and gun bob. The downsides to this barrel are the increase in aiming down sights time, slower movement speed, and sprint to fire speed. This build is catered to mid to long engagements, so these cons should not have a substantial effect on this type of gunfight.

Optic

When it comes to optics, it’s really about personal preference. We recommend you give the higher zoom optics a try. In this build, we suggest you go for the ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope or the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x. These scopes will help you to engage at longer distances.

Stock

The Krausnick 12V stock improves recoil control and aiming stability of the weapon. Besides the flinch resistance and accuracy benefits. Making it easier to players to land those headshots at longer distances.

Underbarrel

When it comes to underbarrel attachments, players have a rather large selection of attachments. For this build, we recommend going for the M1941 Hand Stop, improving the weapon’s recoil control and accuracy.

Magazine

The .30-06 60 Round Drum is the perfect fit for this weapon; this option increases the damage, bullet velocity, range, and even the bullet penetration of the weapon. Besides the 60 rounds on its drum, this will be very useful in modes like BR Quads, and Plunder Quads.

Ammunition

Lengthened is the perfect choice for this build. Improving its bullet velocity, helping players land more shots at longer ranges.

Rear Grip

The Polymer Grip is one of the best options for this weapon. Improving its Flinch Resistance, increasing its accuracy and recoil during sustained fire. Making this gun even more accurate and easy to use.

Perk

Tight Grip will help players to manage recoil at longer ranges. Something very useful when using high magnification scopes while also improving the weapon’s accuracy.

Perk #2

Players can be flexible when choosing the second perk. Fully loaded is one of the most useful ones in this category, so if you are doubting your current choice go for this one.

This set of attachments will increase the range and damage potential of the weapon. Maintaining a relatively low recoil while shooting enemies at medium to long ranges. Landing all your shots will be crucial to be effective with the KG M40, guns like the CW AK-47 and even the STG-44 are hard contenders, with their higher rates of fire and mobility. Fans of guns like the BAR and EM-2 are going to feel at home with this gun, so make sure you give this new weapon a chance and start farming XP on Plunder and Caldera Clash.

The Best Perks to Use With the KG M40 on Warzone

For Perks, we suggest you go for the Cold-Blooded, Overkill, and Combat Scout combo. These three perks are going to help you on Caldera a lot. The first two perks are heavily used and for good reason. Overkill will enable you to use a primary on your secondary weapon slot. This weapon excels at mid to long ranges, so fighting against shotguns or SMGs is non an option.

The Combat Scout perk is more than useful in Caldera. Tracking players through jungle areas is sometimes difficult, so this perk will help you keep track of your enemy once you land a shot on them.

For Lethals and Tacticals, you can go for a Frag Grenade or even Semtex; both choices are perfectly fine. Choosing a Snapshot Grenade can be overkill if you already have Combat Scout equipped, so going for a Stim or a Gas Grenade is perfectly fine. These perks and equipment will help you get the most out of this KG M40 build.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2022