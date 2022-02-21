Warzone Caldera Clash Mode is Perfect for Farming Weapon XP

Not too long ago, Caldera Clash was added to Warzone’s playlist in a new update that brought new weapons, operators, bug fixes, weapon balances, and more. When it comes to leveling up weapons in Warzone, many players have found ways to speed up this process. Being as efficient as they can to get those attachments locked in higher levels.

Hundreds of players grind on game modes like Plunder and Rebirth Resurgence while trying to level up their weapons, but that can take a considerable amount of time. Making the process boring and sometimes even annoying.

Since the new patch came out, the developers added some new game modes to its playlist. Many players overlook this particular game mode and go straight to others like Plunder and Rebirth Resurgence, but some players on the Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit found a way to make this process a lot easier and faster, and it is all thanks to Caldera Clash.

Caldera Clash is a team deathmatch mode, where the server is split into two 50 player teams and matched against each other with side objectives and more. The small section of the map where the match takes place is filled with vehicles and bounty contracts. These bounty contracts are a great way to get weapon XP, even if someone else kills your target. Completing as many bounties as possible is one of the fastest ways to farm weapon XP in this game mode.

So next time you go in a Caldera Clash match, make sure to get a bounty contract as soon as you spawn because many players are already taking advantage of this method. The HG M40 assault rifle and the Whitley light machine gun were introduced in this new content addition, and many players have been doing this to level them up as fast as they can, so join them and get to level 70 as fast as you can, because these new rifles will start dominating the main modes.

The latest update brought to the game not only new weapons and cosmetic items. It also added some new hatches on the map, a new ammo type called Nebula V, and even a Redeploy Balloon. All in all, this new update brought some needed changes into the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.