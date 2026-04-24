Two groups started shooting at each other in a Louisiana mall food court, and three of the people caught in the middle were high school seniors

A shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge left one person dead and five others injured on Thursday. As detailed by NBC News, the incident unfolded at around 1:22 PM near the food court, where surveillance video captured two groups arguing before the confrontation turned into a shootout.

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Baton Rouge Police Chief Thomas Morse Jr. confirmed that five suspects are currently in custody. While the situation is no longer considered an active shooter event, police are still working to identify and locate additional individuals believed to have been involved. Authorities are urging anyone with cell phone video or other evidence from the scene to come forward.

Among those caught in the crossfire were three high school seniors from Ascension Episcopal School in Lafayette. Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Monique Blanco Boulet confirmed their involvement in the incident. Of the five injured victims, one required surgery while the other four sustained minor injuries.

Innocent bystanders paid the price for a targeted clash between two groups

The mall was immediately closed following the gunfire. In a statement, mall management said, “We are heart broken and angered that our shopping center was the location for today’s horrific incident.”

A shooting between two groups of people inside the food court at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge injured 10 people and at least some of those responsible fled the scene as a huge police response arrived. No one was immediately in custody.



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Todd Terrell, president of the United Cajun Navy, was near the Dillard’s department store at the time with a group he was assisting when shots broke out. He recalled hearing approximately 15 to 20 gunshots and noted, “It sounded like a fully automatic gun.” Terrell added that he had considered heading to the food court for lunch but decided against it due to a strict diet he was following.

Terrell also noted that the timing of the shooting could have resulted in a far higher casualty count. “It could have been worse. It’s prom season. If it was later in the day there could have been more people there,” he said. Amid a gang shootout that trapped 200 tourists atop a Rio de Janeiro mountain earlier this week, Thursday’s Baton Rouge incident was another reminder of how quickly public spaces can become dangerous.

Gov. Jeff Landry issued a statement saying, “Sharon and I are praying for those affected and are grateful for a quick response by our law enforcement officials.” Mayor Sid Edwards also thanked the public for their cooperation, crediting those who came forward with video and tips to Crimestoppers as a key factor in the progress made so far.

Chief Morse acknowledged that innocent bystanders were caught in the middle of a targeted confrontation between the two groups. This incident follows a separate shooting in Shreveport on April 19 in which eight children were killed. The suspect in that case was later killed in a confrontation with police following a carjacking. It was not the only deadly public-space shooting to make headlines this week, as a gunman also opened fire at Mexico’s Teotihuacan pyramids, killing a Canadian tourist.

Five suspects remain in custody as of Thursday evening, with the investigation still active and police continuing to search for additional individuals connected to the shooting.

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