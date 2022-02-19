How to Get Nebula V Ammo Field Upgrade in Warzone Pacific

Call of Duty: Warzone has been continually getting support from players who continue enjoying playing through the experience for its various accomplishments in the battle royale space. Ultimately, there are numerous large content updates that occur throughout. A particular aspect that players have been wanting to learn more about is how to get the Nebula V Ammo Field Upgrade within the game and where to find it. This guide article will take you through the process of how to get the Nebula V Ammo Field Upgrade in Call of Duty: Warzone.

How to Get Nebula V Ammo Field Upgrade

Since the new update, Nebula V Ammo has been added into the game and allows players to utilise the same gas in the enclosing circle within actual ammo rounds to fire towards the enemies within the map. Whether you’re looking for hatches throughout the map or simply defending yourself against enemies who are rushing towards you, the ammo will be very beneficial to have.

Speaking of hatches, these underground bunkers and labs contain a lot of loot, some of that loot may even be Nebula V Ammo for the field upgrade, so be sure to check through all of the hatches that are within Caldera to look for Nebula V ammo as it will be likely you find it within one of those places.

Notably, however, it can also be found generally in loot drops, chests, and other loot sources across the map. Your operator will certainly enjoy being able to utilise the Nebula V ammo. Searching various places across the map will have you finding the ammo in no time for you!

Will you be searching for the Nebula V Ammo Field Upgrade this month?

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.