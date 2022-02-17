Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 2 is here and the developers have finally opened the doors to some of the Caldera’s locked bunkers and hatches for everyone. Back in Season 1, the Caldera map had several out-of-bound areas that were scheduled to be unlocked in future updates. With Warzone Season 2 finally being live, seven of the 12 locked bunkers have been unlocked, allowing players to explore the underground facilities. These labs contain a ton of loot, such as the brand new Nebula V bombs, ammo, and P.D.S. stations that prevent you from taking damage from the deadly circle collapse gas. Here are all the 12 Warzone Hatch locations on Caldera.​

Warzone Hatch Locations: Where to Find All 12 Hatches on Caldera

​Bunkers are not new to Warzone and even the previous Verdansk had many locked-off areas back when the game first launched. The developers have done something similar to Caldera and the new map likewise has locked-off areas that will be explored in the coming updates. Currently, seven out of 12 Warzone Hatches (hatches 2, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 14) have been unlocked and each bunker contains a machine that blurts out morse code, bearing a secret message. These messages refer to certain features that have been added to Warzone Season 2 and hint at the upcoming in-game events. Below are the locations of the seven Warzone Season 2 hatch along with their morse code:

Hatch 02 – Docks: You can access this bunker via the hatch at Industrial Docks, near a few green huts, a fence, and a truck. Morse code : FACILITY IS ABLE DELIVER 5000 GALLONS OF N5 GAS DAILY

Hatch 03 – Runway: This bunker is inside the large building with antennae on top. Go inside the building, head to the northeast corner and you'll notice a green door with the hatch that takes you to the bunker. Morse code : RECON STATION SPOTTED BATTLESHIP 22 MILES OFF THE NORTH COAST

Hatch 05 – Mines: Head west of Mines to the Phosphate Mines area, this is where you'll find the next hatch. Morse code : REQUESTING REPAIRS AT PHOSPHATE MINES CONVEYOR TRACK

Hatch 08 – Lagoon: This bunker is located at Clear Water Lagoon, near a crashed plane and a group of huts. The hatch will be next to the shore next to a small hut with a straw roof. Morse code : ALERT ALL PLANES ON LOOKOUT FOR BARRAGE BALLOONS FIRE ON SIGHT

Hatch 10 – Fields: This bunker is at Plentiful Fields, behind the big blue building and silos. The hatch is in between the patches of grass. Morse code : COMPOUND N5 STABLE IN CHEM BOMB TESTS BEGINNING DISTRIBUTION

Hatch 12 – Power Plant: This bunker is located behind the waterfall to the southeast of the main Power Plant building. Head inside and it'll take you to the hatch. Morse code : PROTOTYPE BOMBS ARE IN TRANSIT CONFIRM DELIVERY

Hatch 14 – Resort: This bunker is at the Royal Cabana Resort, southwest of the yellow sniper tower, nearby some trees and bushes. Morse code: CHEMICAL

Here is the location of all the other hatches in Warzone Season 2:

Peak – Inside the hole next to the structure.

Ruins – Inside the ruins next to a small cliff. Covered with vegetation.

Sub Pen – North of the main Sub Pens building. Inside a concrete trench.

Airfield – Northwest of the airfield on a hilltop.

Beachhead – Outside a bunch of military tents. The hatch will be next to a nearby Buy Station.

Arsenal – South of the rectangular buildings on a cliffside.

Every bunker will have a bunch of AI enemies whom you will need to defeat. The bunker is also home to great loot although it will differ from bunker to bunker.

Call of Duty Warzone Vanguard Season 2 is available now on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and the PC.