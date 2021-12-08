Is Verdansk ever coming back to Call of Duty: Warzone? This is one of the most popular questions on everyone’s mind ever since the new map announcement. Now Caldera, along with Season 1 for Call of Duty Vanguard and Call of Duty Warzone, has arrived in the game, bringing in brand new weapons, modes, combat vehicles, to name a few. While a new map will surely attract both new and old players, many wonder whether Activision will ever bring back the fan-favorite Verdansk map to Call of Duty: Warzone or not.

Before we go on to answer this question, a bit of context might be necessary. With the latest Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and the Season One update going live, the Verdansk map has been removed and you only have the option to pick between the Rebirth Island map and the new Caldera map. The Verdansk map was first added to Warzone in March 2020 and soon grew to become one of the most prominent and celebrated maps in the game. The map had a lot of things going in favor of it and it came as a surprise to many when Activision took down the Verdansk map.

Coming back to the question of is Verdansk ever coming back to Call of Duty: Warzone or not. Well, the answer is yes, maybe sometime in the future. The developers might bring Verdansk back to the game as an LTM map or during an in-game event, allowing players to relive and relish the good old Warzone days. With so many franchises and titles mixing into Warzone, the decision to withdraw Verdansk was not a bad one.

However, the developers will be very well aware of the map’s fame within the Warzone community and we might see the map make a comeback sometime during Season 2 or beyond. With that said, Verdansk had reached its time and needed a replacement which it got in the form of Caldera. Another possibility is that this might indeed be the end of Verdansk as we know it and we might not see it return.

But the probability of that is rather bleak. Activision would want to cash in on the hype and craze of the return of Verdansk (if it so happens) to Warzone.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.