Call of Duty: Vanguard Update 1.08 Patch Notes (Season 1)

Update 1.08 is now available for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the Season One update for Vanguard, adding all-new maps and modes to the game. For Warzone players, this update also marks the end of Verdansk and the beginning of Caldera, the new battle royale map going forward. There’s a lot to enjoy in this update, but not everything will be available on day one. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Vanguard update 1.08.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Update 1.08 Patch Notes

Here’s an overview of what’s new in Season One of Vanguard.

New Maps Paradise Radar (Remake of Dome from MW3)

New Modes Control

New Weapons Cooper Carbine Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle Welgun Sawtooth Katana

New Operators Francis Lewis Isabella

New Bundles Skull Collector Pro Pack Fire Starter Mastercraft Curse of the Ancients

Warzone Updates 40+ New Weapons New Gulag Vanguard Resurgence Vanguard Royale New Combat Vehicles New Contracts New Public Events

New Warzone Map Caldera

New Zombies Additions New Objective: Purge New Covenants New Weapons New Challenges New Feature: Tome of Rituals Von List’s Office Support Killstreaks Weapon Updates



Here’s the full list of official patch notes for Call of Duty: Vanguard update 1.08. Some changes will be released on December 6, while other balance adjustments will be released later this week on December 9.

December 6 Patch Notes

Performance & Connectivity

Improved stability when connecting to lobbies

Weapons

General Corrected loadouts using 7 Round Mags so the total ammo count is divisible by 7.

Balancing M1 Garand Reduced Recoil. Type 99 Reduced Aim Flinch. Reduced ADS Time. Retain One Shot Kill potential for chest shots when smaller caliber ammo is used. 3-Line Rifle Reduced ADS Time. Kar98 Retain One Shot Kill potential for chest shots when smaller caliber ammo is used. Sniper Attachments Hollow Point Hollow Points now reduce range. Top Break Using lower caliber ammo now reduces range instead of damage Shotguns Buck and Slugs Reduced ADS speed penalty. Reduced headshot multiplier. Birdshot Reduced headshot multiplier.



Killstreaks

Mortar Barrage Improves visibility by reducing full screen smoke effects. As a result, players need to be closer to the barrage to be affected.



Maps

Shipment Adjusted spawn logic to prevent spawn traps



December 9 Patch Notes

MULTIPLAYER UPDATES

Gameplay

Mounting Did an overall pass on Mounting. Players reported issues regarding mount height and objects not appearing mountable.



Weapons

Gunsmith Custom Mods: players can save custom builds. Adjusted the camera position when selecting specific weapons or attachments. Players reported the weapon preview was cut off for a handful of attachments.

In-Game Fixed a bug where players would load into a game with an invisible weapon. Fixed a bug where Combat Shields displayed the wrong skin while stowed.

Progression and Camos XP XP rates have been increased for Snipers. 3-Line Rifle Bloodthirsty Challenges have been changed to Prone Challenges.



Field Upgrades

Dead Drop Fixed a bug where players were continually awarded their top killstreak when using Dead Drop. Charge time has been doubled.

Goliath Made it easier to determine if a deployed Goliath is friendly.



Killstreaks

Flamenaut Added damage direction indicators for players using Flamenaut.

Fire Bombing Run Fixed issue where players did not see where the fire VFX started, resulting in players taking damage though they were not standing in the flames.

Attack Dogs Fixed a missing VFX path when the whistling animation plays.

UI Performance pass on Killstreak decals to reduce flickering.



Field Upgrades

Dead Drop Fixed a bug where players were continually awarded their top killstreak when using Dead Drop. Charge time has been doubled.

Goliath Made it easier to determine if a deployed Goliath is friendly.



Challenges

Fixed an issue with “Grizzled Veteran – Get X Eliminations in Hardcore Mode” not tracking properly.

Progression

Fixed bug preventing some players from unlocking reticles.

Maps

Demyansk Fixed an exploit where players could exit the map.

Oasis Fixed exploits where players could exit the map.

Tuscan Fixed a rare issue where players spawn outside of the map.

Numa Numa Fixed a rare issue where players spawn outside of the map.



Clan

UI/UX Fixed a bug where player names were blank in “incoming clan requests” if the request was received while in the Clan Request menu.



Menus

Players will see a warning when equipping 2XP tokens while a global 2XP event is running.

Performance & Connectivity

Improved stability when connecting to lobbies.

CAMPAIGN UPDATES

Stalingrad Fixed bug where the game would crash when Polina picked up an NPC.

Battle of Berlin Fixed a bug that would cause the game to crash after cutscene.



ZOMBIES UPDATES

Progression

Addressed an issue which prevented players from unlocking the Dark Aether Completionist camo.

Pack-a-Punch

Addressed an issue that prevented Pack-a-Punched Shotguns with 10 Round Drums from reloading all 10 rounds in a single reload animation.

Addressed an issue that could incorrectly flag un-upgraded weapons as Pack-a-Punch Level 1.

Gameplay

Closed various exploits including out-of-map exploits.

Stability

Fixed a stability issue related to the Frost Blast Artifact.

Fixed a stability issue related to multi-kills obtained via Equipment.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2021