Call of Duty: Warzone Update 1.53 Patch Notes: Season 2 Changes, Search and Deploy Event, and More

Update 1.53 has arrived for Call of Duty: Warzone, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the Season 2 update for Warzone Pacific, adding new weapons, operators, locations, and more to the game. Warzone saw the release of a new map just a few months ago alongside the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, and this update will address many of the issues that players have had with Caldera. Players will now be able to access new POIs like the Chemical Factory and Research Labs when dropping into Caldera, and a new Search and Deploy event will be available this season as well. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.53.

Call of Duty: Warzone Update 1.53 Patch Notes

Raven Software has not yet shared the official list of changes for this patch, but we still know most of the major features included with this update. We’ll post the official patch notes once they’re available, but in the meantime, here’s what you can expect in Season 2 of Warzone Pacific.

Four New Weapons KG M40 Assault Rifle Whitley LMG Ice Axe Armaguerra 43 SMG

Two New Perks and a New Lethal Grenade Armory (Perk 1): A direct counter-Perk to Engineer, Armory is ideal for Operators who use more than just their weaponry in combat, namely placeable Demolition Charges, concussion mines, and placeable Field Equipment pieces. Mechanic (Perk 3): Mechanic provides a reasonable buff to Field Upgrade charge time, making it a must-have for completing challenges related to them or for Operators who love using them. Sticky Bomb (Lethal)

Nebula V Ammo and Bombs Nebula V Ammo (Field Upgrade): Classified as a Field Upgrade in Warzone, Nebula V Ammo is no stronger than regular bullets but does have one major exception: when an Operator is downed by them, they will emit a poisonous gas cloud. Nebula V Bombs (Item): Once activated and set down in front of an Operator, it will detonate after a fixed countdown and cannot be disarmed or destroyed. Its initial explosion deals a high amount of damage in a small radius before the gas spreads outward, where it will hurt any Operator without a Gas Mask. The gas lingers for two minutes before ultimately dispersing or feeding into the oncoming Circle Collapse.

Portable Decontamination Stations The Portable Decontamination Station, new Field Equipment in Caldera, is a portable device that filtrates air for several seconds, protecting anyone inside from the Circle Collapses or Nebula V gas.

Armored Transport Trucks These unstoppable steel behemoths remotely roll on a set looping path, attacking those within its immediate vicinity with its two machine-gun turrets. Operators also need to avoid the mines it drops behind it, as well as the aerial support it calls in should it drop to low health.

New POIs: The Chemical Factory and Chemical Research Labs Chemical Factory: The refinery between the Mines and Docks that once produced phosphate has been repurposed and is now a newly constructed plant spewing out Nebula V. Underground Chemical Weapon Research Labs: According to current intel, the Axis operated seven research laboratories around the island, hiding them underground and guarding them with small squads of soldiers.

Bomber Planes The second aerial vehicle in Vanguard modes in Warzone, the Bomber is a formidable air-to-ground striker capable of leveling infantry and vehicles. Bombers can also destroy Loadout Drops, which can fundamentally change how Operators approach these powerful sources of weapons.

Redeploy Balloon Shown on the Tac Map as a blimp icon, the Redeploy Balloon is a ticket back into the skies to reposition thousands of meters away from your set location. Operators can ascend to the top of the balloon via a zipline tethered to the balloon, then leap off at the top and deploy their parachute to cover great distances.

New Modes: Caldera Clash and Rebirth Iron Trial Duos Caldera Clash: Developed by High Moon Studios, Caldera Clash pits two teams of up to 48 Operators (divided into Quads) in a Deathmatch with wild events and power-ups. Rebirth Iron Trials: Developed by Beenox based on Raven Software’s Iron Trials ’84, Rebirth Iron Trials is a Battle Royale variant custom-made for highly competitive players.



Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.