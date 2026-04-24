David Wilcock spent years warning followers that UFO researchers were dying under suspicious circumstances, then he became one of them

David Wilcock, a prominent author and influential figure within the UFO research community, has died at his home in Colorado. He was 53. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were called to his residence on Monday, April 20, after receiving reports of a mental health crisis. When officers arrived shortly after 11:00 AM, they found Wilcock standing outside the property holding a firearm. According to the official press release, he used the weapon on himself within minutes of their arrival and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

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The news was particularly jarring for his followers given that Wilcock had reached out to his audience just days earlier. In a post shared to X on April 18, he explained he was dealing with some very intense stuff and would be unable to host his regular show. “Either way, I want you all to know how much I love and appreciate you,” he wrote. He added, “Always remember that the Creator is within, and we live in a loving universe.”

As first highlighted by LADbible, Wilcock was a central figure in the disclosure movement, a loose-knit community of people who believe governments are actively covering up evidence of UFOs, interdimensional beings, and potential extraterrestrial contact. He authored several books on these topics, including The Synchronicity Key and The Source Field Investigations, arguing that secret information regarding non-human intelligence has been withheld for scientific, commercial, and spiritual reasons.

His death arrives at a moment of heightened scrutiny over the UFO community’s claims

The disclosure movement has been active since the 1990s, with figures like Steven Greer and Luis Elizondo among its most cited voices. Adherents believe that a climactic event, referred to as disclosure, will eventually occur when governments finally reveal the truth about UFOs and alien technology. The movement draws frequent comparisons to a system of religious belief, with advocates waiting for a revelation they believe will fundamentally alter the course of humanity.

In the wake of his passing, many followers turned to social media to discuss the timing of his death. Wilcock had recently produced content highlighting the mysterious deaths and disappearances of roughly ten scientists involved in space or nuclear research, cases that some in the community viewed as highly suspicious. That same pattern of missing and dead researchers has since drawn congressional scrutiny over the missing scientists probe, after a retired Air Force general with classified aerospace expertise vanished from his Albuquerque home in February.

The topic also reached the White House. President Trump told reporters that the people involved were very important and that the government intended to look into the situation, adding that he hoped it was a coincidence. “The president himself is saying they’re gonna look into this and see if anything is going on,” Trump said. “It’s a little bit scary.” Trump has also separately directed agencies to begin releasing government files on UFOs and extraterrestrial life, though the former top government UFO investigator has cautioned that those hoping the documents will confirm alien life may end up disappointed.

The disclosure movement has long sought validation from positions of power, from predictions tied to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton to the 2023 congressional testimony of whistleblower David Grusch. As journalist Mark Pilkington has observed, the movement often seeks to have existing beliefs confirmed by a government that followers already fundamentally distrust. Wilcock’s death has added a new layer of speculation among those who followed his work, as they attempt to reconcile his final messages with the circumstances of his passing.

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