Best Way to Make Money in BOTW: Zelda Breath of the Wild

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Money, also known as Rupees, is vital in Zelda Breath of the Wild. Having a lot of money allows the player to buy strong armor, powerful weapons, ingredients for cooking, and much more. Are you looking to get money fast? This guide is for you as it will go over the best way to make money quickly in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

What is the Best Way to Make Money in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild?

The best way to get money quickly in Zelda Breath of the Wild is by hunting Stone Taluses scattered across Hyrule. These large enemies have Ore Deposits on their bodies, which act as a weak spot for the player to target during the fight. Once the fight ends, precious gems, including Ruby, Sapphire, and Topaz, will drop.

Players can then take these gems to any merchant and sell them for a hefty return in Rupees. Selling gems from one Stone Talus has the potential to reward players with upward of thousands of Rupees.

Finding a Stone Talus is straightforward if you use the Sensor+ feature of the Purah Pad. The Sensor+ feature will allow you to take a picture of a Stone Talus, and then the Purah Pad will notify you whenever you come close to another one. This is the best method to farm Stone Taluses, leading to more gems for selling at vendors.

Stone Talus’s are also reasonably easily recognizable from a distance, resembling a rock shape and sticking out from the ground. The game’s music will change when you approach its area, and a Stone Talus will rise from the ground below for a fight. Get ready to aim your bow toward its deposits, increasing the amount of gems it will drop and damaging the enemy.

Related: All Lynel Locations in Zelda Breath of the Wild (BOTW)

All Stone Talus Locations in Zelda Breath of the Wild

Image: Mapgenie

You will find all Stone Talus locations in Zelda Breath of the Wild in the image provided. There are tons just ready to be hunted, prepared to offer endless gems for selling for a profit. Make sure you have enough arrows to handle the challenging fight!

How to Get Sensor+ for Tracking Stone Talus in Zelda Breath of the Wild

Farming Stone Talus works best when the player uses the Sensor+ feature in Breath of the Wild. If you have yet to get Sensor+ for your Purah Pad, you can complete the side quest by Robbie called “Locked Mementos.” Working your way through this side quest, eventually, you will get tasked to acquire specific materials for your Purah Pad upgrades.

The majority of the materials for Sensor+ can be acquired through defeating Guardians. Once you have the necessary materials, talk to Robbie, and she will add Sensor+ to your Purah Pad.

Take the Purah Pad and take a picture of the first Stone Talus you see. Now, head into your Compendium and set your Sensor+ to the Stone Talus, successfully allowing you to track this enemy for your money-farming needs.

- This article was updated on August 2nd, 2023