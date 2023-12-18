Best Ways to Farm Nourishing Extract in Monster Hunter World

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Nourishing Extract is an ingredient in Monster Hunter World used to craft helpful items like Ancient Potions, Mega Demondrug, and Mega Armorskin. It’s a pain to farm, though. Thankfully, there are easier ways to stock up on the things you need.

How to Get Nourishing Extract in MHW

The primary way of obtaining Nourishing Extract is by hunting Odogaron, Dodogama, or Paolumu. Defeating any of these three monsters has a chance to drop Nourishing Extract, and any quests or investigations centered around these monsters also have a chance to drop them as bonus rewards.

Investigations with plenty of silver and gold rewards are the best ways to get Nourishing Extract via hunting. They have a roughly 15% average chance to drop as a hunt reward or investigation reward. This method can take a long time if you’re trying to amass a large collection of Nourishing Extract, however, but if you’re just after the end result of Mega Demondrug and Mega Armorskin, you don’t have to hunt at all.

How to Meld Mega Demondrug and Mega Armorskin

There’s no need to farm Nourishing Extract since you can just meld Mega Demondrug and Mega Armorskin at the Elder Melder. Instead of farming Odogaron, Dodogama, or Paolumu, just hunt the Great Jagras over and over. You can exchange Great Jagras Mane and other Great Jagras materials at the Elder Melder in exchange for a bunch of items.

While you won’t get Mega Demondrug or Mega Armorskin 100% of the time, this method is much easier than hunting the select few monsters that have a chance of dropping Nourishing Extract. Plus, you’ll also end up with other useful items like traps, potions, and tranq bombs. On top of that, you’ll also get rare items that are basically impossible to get via other methods like Dash Juice and Screamer Pod, which have frustratingly difficult-to-obtain crafting materials just like Mega Demondrug and Mega Armorskin do.

Melding is Your Best Friend in Monster Hunter World!

If you ever find yourself in a situation where you need to farm a tough monster for a crafting material that has a super low drop rate, there’s a good chance that you can just meld what you’re looking for instead of wasting hours grinding away. Unless you also need drops from a specific monster to craft armor pieces or a new weapon, there’s no need to fight something over and over again to grind for consumable items.

