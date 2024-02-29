Best Ways to Fight Titan Early in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

If you’re trying to find a way to defeat Titan in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, I’m sure he wiped the floor with your face when you tried to get his Materia. Don’t worry, though. There’s a way to make him much, much weaker.

How to Defeat Titan Early in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

In order to defeat Titan, one must first scan the crystals in his Sanctuaries in the Grasslands and make sure to equip Wind materia before the fight against him. Titan is weak against Wind, which means you’ll have to cast Aero frequently to weaken the summon. If you manage to unlock lower difficulties and bring Wind materia with you, your chances of defeating this summon are significantly increased.

How to Unlock Lower Difficulties Against Titan in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To scan Titan’s crystals in his Sanctuaries, you must first talk to Chadley in Chocobo Bill’s ranch and activate the first Renmawave tower nearby. The more towers you activate, the easier it becomes to find all the Sanctuaries and analyze the crystals in them. That said, in order to save you some time, we have located them all and added them to this guide.

All Titan Sanctuary Locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are three Titan Sanctuaries, and they are pretty easy to find. They are usually near other points and will show up on the map as you activate more Remnawave Towers.

Divine Intel 1: Titan Sanctuary Alpha

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Titan Sanctuary α is on the East Coast of the Grasslands, near a Chocobo Stop and a Remnawave Tower.

Divine Intel 2: Titan Sanctuary Beta

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Titan Sanctuary β is a bit harder to find than the other two, but not much. It’s in the swap area of the Grasslands, and you will need a chocobo to get there. If you’ve come across the Abandoned Dock already, you can just Fast Travel there and then use your chocobo to swim across the swamp. Once across the swamp, analyze Titan’s Summon Crystal.

Divine Intel 3: Titan Sanctuary Gama

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find the Titan Sanctuary γ in the Wastelands, near the Midgar outpost. It’s a region within the Grasslands that, ironically, lacks grass. If you head west from any location in the Grasslands, you are likely to find it.