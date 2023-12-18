Image: SYBO Games, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Given how they can be used to bring your character back to life during runs and, most importantly, to get access to new outfits, boards, and characters, knowing how to farm keys is vital if you plan on getting the full Subway Surfers experience.

But how can you do that? Here are the best ways to get keys in Subway Surfers.

Best Ways to Get Keys in Subway Surfers

Although the best way to get a large number of keys in Subway Surfers can be done by purchasing them from the game’s shop — the keys are available in packs featuring between 25 to 800 units — the best ways for F2P players to farm them can be done by watching Daily Videos, opening Mystery Boxes, Mini Mistery Boxes, and Super Mystery Boxes, as well as by reaching Season Hunt milestones. During the current North Pole World Tour, you can get up to 25 Keys by collecting Gingerbread Cookies.

New players can also get up to six keys by watching daily videos. If you haven’t already, you will also be able to get 10 Keys by connecting your game account with Facebook.

How to Get Gingerbread Cookies in Subway Surfers

You can get Gingerbread Cookies in Subway Surfers by collecting them during your runs on the North Pole map. Like all Season Hunt Tokens, they are not hard to spot and are fairly common.

This guide was made while playing Subway Surfers on Android.

This guide was made while playing Subway Surfers on Android.

- This article was updated on December 18th, 2023