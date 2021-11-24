Best Ways to Increase Friendship Fast in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, increasing your friendship with your Pokémon is as vital as increasing their overall level since the value also affects both the Pokémon battle process and in some cases, their evolutions. With that said, and taking into account how vital the system is to the game, we will now tell you the best ways to increase friendship fast in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

How to Increase Friendship in Pokemon BDSP

Aside from battling with your Pokémon, there are many ways in which you can increase the friendship level of your Pokémon in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. You can increase their friendship level by first, catching them with either a Friend Ball or a Luxury Ball, which will automatically give them a boost in friendship.

You can also increase a Pokémon friendship level by both gifting them with consumables, such as puffins and vitamins, and equipping them with a Soothe Bell, which increases the said Pokémon friendship gain by 50%. Walking/riding on your bicycle with the Pokémon will also increase their friendship level. Last but not least, you can also increase your Pokémon friendship level by getting them massages at Veilstone City.

Best Ways to Increase Friendship Fast in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

With that said, here’s a recap of all the ways in which you can increase your Pokémon friendship level fast on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Catching them with either a Friend Ball or a Luxury Ball.

Walking/riding on your bicycle with the Pokémon.

Battling with the Pokémon.

Having them hold a Soothe Bell.

Getting massages at Veilstone City.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.